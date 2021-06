Recently two heavily shorted stocks GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) have shot up in value again. GameStop is a failing video game chain. It’s failing for multiple reasons but primarily due to an outdated business model. Gamers no longer need to go to a brick and mortar store to purchase games. They can simply download them from the comfort of their own home. AMC is a movie theatre chain in the US that is facing significant headwinds from the pandemic and changing consumer trends. Interestingly, both are suffering due to the failure of the mall ecosystem. Both stocks have been involved in epic short squeezes.