Hyliion Seems Stuck in Neutral Despite the Good News

E-commerce companies are currently witnessing declining traffic and sales as people return to shopping at brick & mortar stores with the reopening of the economy. While Cars.com (CARS) and iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) possess impressive growth potential given their innovative products and services and substantial market reach, conversely, Rakuten (RKUNY) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) might suffer declines in the near term due to their weak fundamentals. Let’s discuss.The e-commerce industry emerged as the backbone of the retail industry last year, generating $4.28 trillion in sales, representing a 27.6% year-over-year rise in 2020. These companies are investing heavily in tech solutions to analyze trends in consumer behavior and improving product filtering options and review sections to provide a personalized shopping experience to their users.