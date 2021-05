WASHINGTON (7NEWS SPORTS)- Ryan Kerrigan's playing days with the Washington Football Team have come to an end. Kerrigan announced on Instagram he won't be returning. "I’ll never be able to sum up what these past 10 years have meant to me in an Instagram post, but what I can say is that they have been some of the best of my life. I hope you had as much fun watching me as I did playing for you. Thank you, Washington, for everything."