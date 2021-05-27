Recalled: Tony Rich’s Guinness World Record for Swim-Bike-Run
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of races, athletes got creative with finding outlets for competition. Virtual races, Strava challenges, Everesting and chasing down FKTs (Fastest Known Times) became trendy, with athletes posting sweaty selfies from their bike trainers and treadmills. But unique challenges are nothing new for triathlete Tony Rich, who set the Guinness World Record for the fastest indoor iron-distance triathlon.www.triathlete.com