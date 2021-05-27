Recalled: Tony Rich’s Guinness World Record for Swim-Bike-Run

From 100-meter sprints to 100-mile ultramarathons, running is a sport in which races can come in all shapes and sizes. That being said, few other distances carry the same sense of accomplishment as does the marathon. Trained for by everyone from up-and-coming hobby joggers to seasoned professional athletes, it’s an event in which both body and mind are pushed to their very limit. For as much as it is an impressive display of physical endurance, the marathon is, at its core, an incredible test of personal willpower — just ask anyone who’s daft enough to run over 26 miles.