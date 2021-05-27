Notre Dame Football: Irish shown love in Sporting News ranking
The Notre Dame Football team was shown some serious love by the Sporting News when they released their 2021 ranking this week. Last season, the Notre Dame Football team ran through their ACC schedule, winning every game, including a victory over the Clemson Tigers. In 2021, they return to their Independent schedule with a slate that is going to have its fair share of tough games, but there is enough talent on this Irish roster to dominate once again.slapthesign.com