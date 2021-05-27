newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Football: Irish shown love in Sporting News ranking

By Brad Weiss
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Notre Dame Football team was shown some serious love by the Sporting News when they released their 2021 ranking this week. Last season, the Notre Dame Football team ran through their ACC schedule, winning every game, including a victory over the Clemson Tigers. In 2021, they return to their Independent schedule with a slate that is going to have its fair share of tough games, but there is enough talent on this Irish roster to dominate once again.

slapthesign.com
FanSided

FanSided

95K+
Followers
276K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
State
Alabama State
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame Football#The Sporting News#American Football#Clemson Football#Football Games#Irish#Acc#Clemson Tigers#College Football Season#Ranking#Tough Games#Nfl Draft#Quarterback#This Week#Talent#Defense#Fall#Love#Veteran Leadership
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

2022 NFL Draft notebook: Quarterback preview, sleepers, and stock report

This week’s NFL Draft Notebook starts its preseason position preview by taking a look at the quarterback position. The 2022 NFL Draft does not have any sure-fire top-five picks like we saw this year in Trevor Lawrence or the year before in Tua Tagovailoa. However, this year’s class does have some potential as Spencer Rattler has looked like the real deal in limited playing time. North Carolina’s Sam Howell is another prospect who is being projected as a high first-round pick.
Miami, FLPosted by
FanSided

Miami Hurricanes impressive at quarterback camp

Miami Hurricanes starting quarterback D’Eriq King and former signal-caller Tate Martell were both impressive working with guru Steve Clarkson this weekend. Clarkson ran a camp “The QB Retreat” this weekend in Santa Monica, California. King hopes to build on his 2020 campaign to prove he’s an NFL QB. King is...
Louisville, KYPosted by
FanSided

Louisville Football: Shai Werts can make an impact with the Cardinal

After spending four years as the starting quarterback at Georgia Southern, Werts is looking forward to making an impact with Louisville football. Athletes and their roles on teams change, as the sport as a whole begins to make changes. Formations, schemes, and player alignment have been some of the most notable in college football over the past decade.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 bold, early defensive predictions for 2021

The Las Vegas Raiders struggled mightily on defense this past season, but new faces could lead to some surprisingly good play on that side of the ball. During the 2020 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders struggled mightily to get stops. While the offense was one of the best in the NFL, landing in the top-10, the defense gave up way too many points, and that led to the late-season collapse once again.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Arizona Cardinals: James Wiggins could be a day three steal

The Arizona Cardinals have been no strangers to the top headlines around the NFL over the past few years. From hiring Kliff Kingsbury as their head coach in 2019 to drafting Kyler Murray, then trading for De’Andre Hopkins and signing future Hall of Famer JJ Watt. The Cardinals have been...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

How Joe Burrow’s parents experienced their son’s ACL injury

Former LSU football quarterback Joe Burrow missed the final six games of his rookie season, thanks to a torn ACL suffered in the Cincinnati Bengals’ week 11 loss to the Washington Football Team. Burrow was sacked by two Washington defenders, destroying his knee in the process. Hundreds of miles away,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots: Debunking criticism of Cam Newton’s horrible 2020 statistics

The arguments critical of the New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton because of his output in touchdowns passes and interceptions in 2020 are flawed and erroneous. This article will seek to debunk the opinions by even astute football observers for not seeing the forest for the proverbial trees regarding Newton’s performance last season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

One Detroit Lions player who is poised for a breakout year

As many Detroit Lions fans know, the 2020 season was a complete blunder. The team was supposed to take a step forward, yet Patricia and the rest of the regime made them take three steps backward. One player, in particular, was put in a situation where he could not succeed...
Michigan StatePosted by
FanSided

Michigan Baseball: Breaking down Wolverines NCAA Tournament region

Michigan baseball got an at-large berth to the NCAA baseball tournament on Monday as the Wolverines will open up against UConn in the South Bend region. Selection shows are always a bit nerve-racking and while it seemed very likely that Michigan baseball was going to make the NCAA baseball tournament, it was still a relief when the announcement finally came down on Monday.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

South Carolina football: Shane Beamer given longest leash of new hires

South Carolina football will have patience with Shane Beamer. The South Carolina football program is undergoing a major transition from former head coach Will Muschamp to a new era under Shane Beamer. Beamer is looking to turn things around in Columbia following back-to-back losing seasons. The first-time head man is starting with a complete rebuild, and has put a focus on changing the culture surrounding the team before putting a huge emphasis on wins and losses.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Browns assignment for Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: Spy Lamar Jackson

The Cleveland Browns need a special player to “spy” Lamar Jackson of Baltimore, and that might be hybrid linebacker/safety Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The Cleveland Browns have a tough assignment for rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: be the “spybacker” for the greatest two-way threat in NFL history. Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens has...
Florida StatePosted by
FanSided

Illinois Football: 2022 Florida wide receiver keeps Illini in top 5

To be competitive nationally, the Illinois football program needs to bring in talented depth throughout their roster. I have been impressed with Bret Bielema’s start to the class of 2022. He has eight commitments so far and a national recruiting rank of No. 28. If that number holds, it would be the best recruiting class since the Ron Zook days. With the way things are going on the recruiting front, it wouldn’t shock me to see that number hold. On Saturday, Illinois found themselves on another top list.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denzel Perryman not backing away from Tom Brady challenge

Denzel Perryman is relishing the prospect of coming up against Tom Brady twice a season after joining the Carolina Panthers in free agency. There is a lot to like about the signing of Denzel Perryman. The Carolina Panthers identified the player as a potential long-term successor for Luke Kuechly in free agency after an eye-catching career with the Los Angeles Chargers and if he can hit the ground running, it’s going to benefit a young and ever-improving defense considerably.