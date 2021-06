Tesla shares have a strong retail following but not enough!. AMC grabs the attention as Tesla struggles with $625 resistance. TSLA shares holding 200-day moving average. Tesla is usually a retail darling but most are preoccupied with some other retail stock now, I wonder what it could be, here's a clue it starts with A. As a result Tesla has struggled to recapture some bullish form it was exhibiting as June kicked off. The shares had looked to be in peril in late May as they broke the 200-day moving average, never a good sign, and looked to target the next key support level at $539, the low from March. However, things turned around as the Fed staved off the inflation equity bears and Nasdaq and growth stocks rallied. Tesla also caught a boost as electric vehicle stocks rallied from beaten-down positions.