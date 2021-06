Have you ever wondered how magical chocolate sauce that is perfectly liquid hardens over your ice cream is made? Well, so did we, and after a few hours of head-scratching we figured it out! This chocolate sauce uses simple ingredients to make a smooth silky sweet sauce that everyone in your home will love AND instead of using unpronounceable chemicals, we used coconut oil to get that magic cracking texture, making this recipe as good for your body as the ice cream is for your soul.