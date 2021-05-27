newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Republicans are not in disarray. They're united in their attack on democracy.

Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the surface, the GOP is a party in disarray. Party leaders in Congress struggle to deal with elected nutballs such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). Far-right extremists try to take over state parties. A member of the House leadership is ousted for refusing to pander to the lie that President Biden stole the 2020 election from Donald Trump.

Texas StateNew York Post

Biden attacks Texas voting bill as an ‘assault on democracy’

President Biden slammed Texas state legislators Saturday for an election-law bill they say will tighten voting rules to prevent fraud — but which Biden said, “attacks the sacred right to vote.”. “It’s part of an assault on democracy that we’ve seen far too often this year—and often disproportionately targeting Black...
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Presidential panel on Capitol riot sought by Democratic lawmaker

WASHINGTON — A Democratic lawmaker called for a presidential commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol after Senate Republicans blocked legislation mandating the inquiry. The suggestion raised by Rep. Gerry Connolly’s would in effect take the matter out of Congress, bypassing Republican opposition. The GOP prevented...
PoliticsKTBS

The Republican Party is building a political bomb

Today's Republican Party is building a political bomb -- and the ingredients for the explosive concoction are being mixed before our eyes. When it all blows up -- and it will, unless the party changes course soon -- the result will be not just rhetorical extremism but could well include real violence.
PoliticsPosted by
Law & Crime

This Is the Jan. 6 ‘Domestic Terrorist Attack’ Bill Senate Republicans Refused to Pass

The U.S. Senate on Friday failed to create a national bipartisan commission to study the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol by documented supporters of former president Donald Trump. A bill to create such a commission, sponsored by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and co-sponsored by Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), sailed through the House of Representatives before stalling in the Senate. The requisite 60 votes necessary in the Senate failed to materialize when the time for a vote came on Friday morning.
Congress & CourtsJamestown Sun

Shaw: House Republicans are openly violating their oaths of office

In a party that loves to talk about so-called “cancel culture,” Cheney was canceled. Cheney was spot on and courageous when she wrote in The Washington Post that, “Trump is seeking to unravel critical elements of our constitutional structure that make democracy work — confidence in the results of elections and the rule of law. No other American has ever done this.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

‘Shame on the Republican party’: GOP senators block Capitol riot commission

Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, hoping to crush a probe into the violent assault before critical 2022 elections while GOP lawmakers manipulate a narrative around a riot inspired by persistent election myths.Despite a last-minute lobbying effort from US Capitol Police officers and the family of an officer who died after the attack, and appeals from Democrats and some Republicans, the US Senate voted largely along party lines against beginning debate on the measure, marking the first successful legislative filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing any chances of a bipartisan effort to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

‘We should be very worried’: Top Arizona election official sounds alarm over GOP’s war against democracy

Two-hundred-and-eight days after Joe Biden became just the second Democrat presidential candidate to win Arizona’s electoral votes since 1948, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is still getting death threats.Ms Hobbs, 51, has had to travel with a 24-hour security detail since 7 May, when Governor Doug Ducey assigned Department of Public Safety officers to protect her following her multiple threatening phone calls. One caller asked what she was wearing that day to ensure that she’d be “easy to get”. Another incident involved a videographer from the far-right conspiracy website The Gateway Pundit chasing her and an aide. She also...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Ex-RNC Chair Blasts Republicans After They Block Jan. 6 Commission: 'Pathetic Cowards'

Michael Steele, the former chair of the Republican National Committee, condemned fellow Republicans after they successfully blocked the bipartisan January 6 commission from moving forward on Friday, calling the GOP lawmakers "pathetic cowards." Senate Republicans blocked the January 6 commission—which aimed to investigate the pro-Trump insurrection targeting the U.S. Capitol—from...
Congress & CourtsThe New Yorker

The Republican Party, Racial Hypocrisy, and the 1619 Project

Late last month, when Senator Tim Scott, of South Carolina, delivered the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s first major address to a joint session of Congress, the subtext could scarcely have been closer to the surface: the sole Black Republican in the Senate was speaking on behalf of a Party that, under the increasing influence of the far right, has embraced a brand of belligerent and overt racism that was naïvely thought to have been banished from American politics. In the midst of a fairly straightforward conservative critique of Biden’s policies and priorities, the senator detoured into a complaint about liberals whom he said had called him racial epithets—he graciously declined to call them “the real racists”—and claimed that progressives are intent on teaching people that, “if they look a certain way, they’re an oppressor.” He defended the G.O.P. voter-suppression bills that have swept the nation in the wake of Donald Trump’s defeat, and stated his case plainly. “America,” he said, “is not a racist country.”
Congress & Courtsbuzzfeednews.com

Senate Republicans Killed A Commission To Investigate The Jan. 6 Attacks

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans have blocked the creation of an independent bipartisan commission on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill. The commission would have investigated the attack, which contributed to the deaths of five people, but it risked unwelcome attention on former president Donald Trump’s responsibility. The Senate voted...