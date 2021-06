A large-scale study has shown that any quantity of alcohol can lead to damage in the brain contrary to what has been perceived earlier. Experts have said that the study is one of the biggest of its kind to date. The study has been done by experts from the Oxford University in the UK. Experts have used clinical data and imaging samples of more than 25000 adult people from the UK Biobank study in the new report. All participants of the study have been in the age range of 40 to 69 years when they have been enrolled in the study from 2006 to 2010. Around all volunteers of the study have been recognized as current drinkers, said the experts. As per the study, only 5.2 percent of participants have been categorized as non-drinkers. Scientists who have been involved in the study have said that almost half of the participants have been consuming alcohol above the levels of low-risk guidelines of the country. At the same time, some of the participants have been tagged as heavy drinkers. The team of experts has observed a link between intake of alcohol and grey matter in the brain with the help of MRI analyses. The study has not been peer-reviewed yet. The findings of the study have been released on a preprint server called MedRxiv.