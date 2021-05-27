newsbreak-logo
M. Night Shyamalan’s Old Trailer Will Make You Slather on That SPF

By Savannah Salazar
Vulture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow charming of M. Night Shyamalan to release the trailer for his horrifying new beach-set thriller just before Memorial Day weekend. Universal and Shyamalan’s latest stomach-turning film, Old, follows two parents (Gael García Bernal and Vicky Krieps) and their kids as they find a secluded spot for a family beach day. But things start to feel incredibly off when the kids find a plethora of abandoned trinkets and then a dead body. Sure, finding a lost pair of sunglasses at the beach isn’t weird, but once you see a rapidly decomposing body, you should maybe book it. “Whatever’s happening to us is happening very fast,” says one of the beachgoers in the trailer. The young kids become teenagers! (Played by Alex Wolff and Thomasin McKenzie.) The adults get wrinkles! Eliza Scanlen’s character goes from a 6-year old to a pregnant teen! And the families have a limited time to find a way off the beach before, well, they get too old. Shyamalan wrote the film based on the graphic novel Sandcastle, by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters, and is directing and executive-producing. Old is out in theaters on July 23.

