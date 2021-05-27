Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

How to Jam Skate in Venice Beach: Learn 4 roller skating dance moves

thekidshouldseethis.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMixing hip hop, break dancing, acrobatics, and ice skating moves into roller skating, jam skating has been a part of Los Angeles, California since the 1980s. In this episode of KQED Arts‘ If Cities Could Dance, LA-based pro roller skater Alicia Reason demonstrates how to practice classic jam skate moves like the crazy legs, moonwalk, electric slide, and spread eagle. Then she mixes them into a short routine.

thekidshouldseethis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
City
Venice, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Chaplin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roller Skating#Jam Skating#Ice Skating#Venice Beach#Roller Skates#Dance Moves#Modern Dance#Kqed Arts#Tiktok#Modern Times#Jam Skaters#Longtime Skaters#Break Dancing#Rinks#Acrobatics#Moonwalk#Electric Slide#Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Instagram
Related
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

Local Natives Bring Music Back to The Greek Theatre 8/14/21

Los Angeles rockers Local Natives are bringing live music back to California with a performance at the re-opening of The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on August 14. This performance will mark the first live show at the stunning outdoor Greek Theatre since the pandemic. After having to cancel last year’s show scheduled for May 20, 2020, with British indie rockers Foals due to the pandemic, Local Natives are ready to take the stage again with fellow Los Angeles locals Cherry Glazerr.
Los Angeles County, CAwelikela.com

23 Fun Things to do This Week in L.A. [5-17-2021 to 5-21-2021]

As Los Angeles finds its way out of the pandemic and restrictions gradually ease, we’re continuing our bi-weekly round-ups of fun to-dos, mixing in the occasional online/virtual event with an ever-growing list of in-person experiences. This week, from May 17 to May 21, features a foodie fundraiser for the AAPI...
Louisiana Statespectrumnews1.com

Nancy Silverton shares thoughts on fine dining's fate in LA

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Los Angeles County restaurants are currently allowed to welcome customers inside at 50% capacity. According to OpenTable, the number of seated diners from reservations went down 100% in 2019. Now, from the beginning of May, 2021, the website has reported a 60% improvement. Many new restaurants are...
Los Angeles, CAflaunt.com

Kat Von D | Stepping Into The Limelight With Debut Single “Exorcism”

Kat Von D is a legend in her own right, a jack of all trades if there ever was one. You may recognize her as one of the most influential, sought-after tattoo artists, the star of TLC reality series LA Ink, or maybe a boss lady and entrepreneur in the fashion world with her own vegan shoe line KVD Vegan Beauty. Regardless, one thing remains true: anything she does is met with greatness.
Los Angeles, CAignitemusicmag.com

DIRTY HONEY SELECTED AS MAIN SUPPORT ON THE BLACK CROWES’ “SHAKE YOUR MONEY MAKER 2021 SUMMER TOUR”

Dirty Honey, one of today’s most exciting and fastest-rising rock bands, who has been generating the kind of buzz seldom experienced by other new rockers, will be main support on The Black Crowes’ “Shake Your Money Maker Summer 2021 Tour.” The band will bring its sexy, bluesy, new-fashioned rock’n’roll to The Crowes’ U.S. trek that kicks off July 20 in Nashville, TN, and will include a Dirty Honey hometown stop at The Forum in Los Angeles – a long way from the days when the band played the Basement Tavern in Santa Monica, CA. All dates are listed below; tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Distractify

Get Ready 'Jeopardy!' Fans: Buzzy Cohen Is Making a Big Comeback

Diehard fans of Jeopardy! will likely remember one of 2016's most memorable champions: Buzzy Cohen. The music industry executive who made waves on the game show for his nine-day winning streak joined the ranks of other memorable Jeopardy! contestants like Ken Jennings; however, Buzzy's turn on the show was much more polarizing than any other winner's.
Redlands, CARedlands Daily Facts

Redlands kids, solve this riddle for a chance to win Angels tickets

Redlands children, answer this riddle and you could be the next winner of five or six tickets to attend a Los Angeles Angels home game in June:. Someone’s determined to see their survival. He loves historical styles of fixtures and tiles,. Mantels and floors, windows and doors,. Old houses in...