How to Jam Skate in Venice Beach: Learn 4 roller skating dance moves
Mixing hip hop, break dancing, acrobatics, and ice skating moves into roller skating, jam skating has been a part of Los Angeles, California since the 1980s. In this episode of KQED Arts‘ If Cities Could Dance, LA-based pro roller skater Alicia Reason demonstrates how to practice classic jam skate moves like the crazy legs, moonwalk, electric slide, and spread eagle. Then she mixes them into a short routine.thekidshouldseethis.com