With the 173rd pick of the 2021 NFL Draft the Green Bay Packers select . . . 6'4'' 330, 5.09, 27 bench reps, 29" vertical, 109" broad, 4.84 shuttle, 7.91 three cone. Slaton was a U.S. Army All-American after his senior year at American Heritage High School, where he played for former Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain. He played in all 11 games for the Gators as a true freshman (11 tackles, 1.5 for loss) and then started two of 10 appearances in 2018 (21 tackles, one for loss). Slaton began using his massive frame to make more plays his junior season, posting 29 stops, four for loss, with two sacks in 12 contests as a top reserve. He was a big part of the Gators' defense in 2020, starting all 12 games in the middle (37 tackles, 3.5 for loss, with 1.5 sacks). -- by Chad Reuter from NFL.com.