Xavier Newman, Texas Football Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports. Most of the focus at this point of the offseason on the Forty Acres will fall on the 2022 Texas football recruiting class. We are just weeks away from the start of official visit season. This will be the first time that official visits are held in a large quantity in more than a full calendar year. A lot of big-time prospects will be making decisions largely based on how visits go this summer.