Two minds are a lot better than one in terms of taking up healthier practices. Funded by Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation, as well as the nationwide Institute on Aging, experts at University university London (UCL) in britain unveiled that then you would be more successful if your partner also makes those changes if you want to swap bad habits for good. Among ladies who smoked, the scientists discovered that 50 per cent succeeded in stopping cigarette smoking if their partner threw in the towel during the time that is same compared to 17 % whose lovers had been non-smokers currently, and just 8 % whose lovers smoked frequently.