Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dragon Quest Celebrates Turning 35 with New Game Announcements

By Chris Shive on May 27, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDragon Quest, one of the most influential and successful JRPG franchises, is celebrating its 35th birthday today. In celebration of this milestone birthday Square Enix announced three new titles that are in early stages of development that will have the same global release date, which are Dragon Quest XII, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake and Dragon Quest Treasures. In addition to these titles, a mobile puzzle game with the working title Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi (final name TBD) was announced during the livestream, which has been archived for viewing here.

hardcoregamer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#Epic Games#Adventure Games#Classic Games#Nintendo Games#Jrpg#Dragon Quest Xii#Dragon Quest Treasures#Android#Dragon Quest Tact#Sp Scout#Baramos#Playstation Store#Dragon Quest Builders 2#Microsoft Store#Nintendo Game Store#Nintendo Switch#Square Enix Store#Dragon Quest Games#Turning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesplayer.one

Dragon Quest XII Flames of Fate: What We Know So Far

The Dragon Quest franchise is very popular in Japan, so much so that the game has made quite a lot of fans all over the world. In a recent live stream, the next entry in the franchise has been called Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate. The upcoming game...
Video Gamesthehealtheaducation.com

Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate is Using Unreal Engine 5

Now that Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate has finally been announced, fans everywhere can finally look forward to a new mainline Dragon Quest game. On May 27, the official Dragon Quest Twitter account revealed that Dragon Quest 12 is under development in Unreal Engine 5, the updated version of Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age’s Unreal Engine 4.
Video Gamesplayer.one

New Dungeons in Puzzle & Dragons with Street Fighter V

The Puzzle & Dragons collaboration with Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Season 5 has arrived. This isn’t their first collab but the latest sees the return of the likes of Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Zangief, and Akuma. They’re joined by some new fighters like Code, Dan, and Nash. The collaboration started yesterday, May 31, and lasts until June 13.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

The Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Stream Was a Disaster for Western Fans

On May 26, the official Dragon Quest accounts delivered a 35th-anniversary live stream that I was legitimately hyped for. The primary reason was that it would be simultaneously broadcasted in English. Square Enix brought this up in press releases and general promotion leading up to the stream and was treated...
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Best VR Horror Games: Scariest Picks On Quest, PSVR, And PC VR

Feeling brave? Then try our list of the best VR horror games on for size. Warning: this list of the scariest VR games is not to be taken lightly. [This list was originally published in October, 2019. It’s being re-published with updates.]. For years, horror fans have enjoyed jumping and...
Video GamesInverse

Everything we know about Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake

Each year, video game beauty standards gradually improve. Although Dragon Quest 3 is a certified classic in the gaming canon, it’s also an uggo by modern standards. While undeniably charming, some might find it tough to even glance at such an outdated game. Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake gives the classic RPG a massive facelift, just in time for the franchise’s 35th anniversary.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

New Xbox Game Pass titles for console, PC and Cloud announced

Microsoft has detailed the next wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Cloud. The Wild at Heart (Cloud) joins Microsoft’s subscription service today. It will be followed by For Honor (Cloud and Console) on June 3, Backbone (PC) on June 8, and Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Console and PC) on June 10.
Comicshypebeast.com

Bandai Namco Announces New 'Gundam Seed' Anime, Manga and Game

To accompany the opening ceremony for the life-size Freedom Gundam at Shanghai’s Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport Jinqiao, Bandai Namco has also announced the “Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Project Ignited” initiative. Celebrating the 20th-anniversary of the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed anime in 2022, the project will be led by an anime...
Video Gamesopticflux.com

The Release Date for DLC 3 of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is Announced – New Gameplay Footage of Gohan vs the Androids is Out

It’s only a matter of time until the third DLC entitled ‘Trunks, the Warrior of Hope’ will become available in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. As we’ve written in a previous article, the new DLC speculates the initial timeline from Dragon Ball Z that had to happen if Trunks never travelled back in time to warn his friends about the danger of Goku’s heart virus and the androids created by Dr Gero.
Video Gamesbagogames.com

Dark Horse Comics Announces New Dark Horse Games Division

Dark Horse Comics recently revealed Dark Horse Games (“DHG”), its new gaming and digital division. DHG’s mission is to create unique experiences both through close licensing partnerships with the industry’s best game makers and its own in-house, first-party titles. Over the company’s history, Dark Horse has published such world-renowned IPs as Hellboy, Frank Miller’s Sin City, 300, Umbrella Academy, Polar, Lady Killer, Emily the Strange, Usagi Yojimbo, Resident Alien, and many more.
Video GamesLife Style Extra

Frontier label announces new Warhammer PC game

(Sharecast News) - Frontier Developments said on Friday that its games label Frontier Foundry has announced the new game Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters, in partnership with Warhammer 40,000 creator Games Workshop. The AIM-traded firm said the game, developed by Complex Games in Canada, would pitch "humanity's greatest weapon,...
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Down The Rabbit Hole Adds 120Hz On Quest, Dev Confirms New Game Coming

Cortopia Studios said that new game announcements are coming soon, alongside 120Hz support for Down the Rabbit Hole on Quest 2. The news come from a press release celebrating the studio’s fifth anniversary. Cortopia is the team behind popular VR titles like Wands and Down the Rabbit Hole. The former released almost five years ago, initially just for Gear VR before making its way to Rift, PC VR, PSVR and Quest. Speaking on Cortopia’s anniversary, Head of Studio Ricky Helgesson said that Wands “was just the beginning for us,” and that the studio is “very excited about what’s next.”
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Dragon Awaken Celebrates Fourth Anniversary With Free Gifts And New Cosmetics

Popular browser MMORPG Dragon Awaken just celebrated its fourth birthday, and like any video game birthday boy/girl/dragon, it’s handing out presents. You can get a “glorious title” simply for logging in, and there are other prizes to be had for three- and seven-day consecutive logins. You can also finish special missions to receive “valuable rewards” or start your adventures on a new server to receive some free Amber, a new premium currency that came with the recent 3.6 update, which also adds a new fashion suit, the Wisdom Mage, and a new mount, the Quirky Planet.