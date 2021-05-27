Jeff Bezos Announces the Date of His Departure as Amazon CEO

Subscribe here: http://9Soci.al/chmP50wA97J Full Episodes: https://9now.app.link/uNP4qBkmN6 | The Future (2000) For its first programme of the new century, 60 Minutes takes viewers on an astounding journey into the future. The guides will include sci-fi visionary, Arthur C. Clarke, Internet guru Jeff Bezos, President of the United States Bill Clinton, NSW Premier Bob Carr, author and futurist Dr Karl Kruszelnicki, NASA’s chief scientist Dennis Bushnell and business forecaster Phil Ruthven. With their help, 60 Minutes leaps into a world of 150 year-olds with the faces and bodies of 25-year-olds, into a world where bodies grow their own spare parts, where space becomes a desirable address, where planes seat 800 people and fly Sydney to London at twice the speed of sound while family cars sprout wings too. We hear predictions of beds that will calculate how long we need to sleep, of fridges that order our groceries and our looming battle to stave off environmental disaster.