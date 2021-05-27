newsbreak-logo
CicLAvia Helping Restaurants Keep Outdoor Dining

Cover picture for the articleLong before the pandemic made outdoor dining a necessity and "slow streets" a widespread concept, residents of Los Angeles had the opportunity to experience their city without cars through a series of events called CicLAvia. Inspired by Bogota's Ciclovia program, the L.A. version "created pop-up events in L.A. for people to walk, bike, or skate through the city on closed roads." Olivia Richard, writing in LAist, reports on how the nonprofit is using its experience to help restaurateurs make outdoor dining permanent.

www.planetizen.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Dining#Ciclavia#Food Drink#L A#Parking Space#Cities#City Streets#Ciclovia#Laist#Ciclavia#Utilizing Outdoor Space#Restaurant Owners#Pop Up Events#Slow Streets Programs#Bike#Al Fresco#Restaurateurs#Closed Roads#Cars#Bogota
