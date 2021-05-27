newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Chicago Bulls player grades: Daniel Theis

By James Walter III
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith an underwhelming end to the Chicago Bulls 2020-21 season, expectations were high for trade deadline addition Daniel Theis. Thanks to the Boston Celtics, the Bulls inherited a polished veteran presence who is a fierce and dominant big man. Adding a more physical rim protector and solid offensive player gave...

pippenainteasy.com
FanSided

FanSided

95K+
Followers
276K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Theis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Player#Defensive End#Defensive Line#End Game#The Boston Celtics#The Bulls Theis#The United Center#Solid Offensive Player#Veteran#Physicality#Basketball Operations#Man#Skill Sets#Interior Defense#Hopes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBACBS Sports

Bulls' Daniel Theis: Solid all-around performance

Theis collected 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in a 120-99 victory over the Hornets on Thursday. Theis scored in double figures for the fourth time in his last six games and picked up multiple steals and blocks for just the fourth time this season. The forward will likely see fewer scoring opportunities with Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine both back in the lineup but has averaged 12.5 points and 8.0 rebounds across his last six games.
NBACBS Sports

Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Will start for Theis

Young will start Sunday's game against the Pistons, Bulls radio voice Chuck Swirsky reports. With Daniel Theis (hip) sidelined, Young will move into the lineup at power forward alongside Nikola Vucevic. Young made a pair of starts to begin the month of May while Vucevic was on the shelf, and he fared well, averaging 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals across the two games.
NBACBS Sports

Bulls' Daniel Theis: Questionable for Tuesday

Thies (hip) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets. Theis missed his first game since early April in Sunday's win over Detroit, and he has a 50-50 chance to return for Tuesday. Thaddeus Young would likely receive another start if Theis is forced to miss a second-consecutive game.
NBAHoopsHype

Jaylen Brown Injury

Jared Weiss: Jaylen Brown is out tomorrow but is day to day. Just a sprained ankle after that collision with Tatum late in the Blazers loss. Tatum and Walker both practiced and will play tomorrow. email. More Rumors in this Storyline. 3 days ago – via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Jaylen Brown officially available tonight

Jay Allen: Jaylen Brown (sprained right ankle) will go through his pregame warmups and be a game-time decision tonight against the #Blazers. Jamie Hudson: Celtics Update: Jaylen Brown (right ankle; sprain) is questionable; Kemba Walker (left oblique; strain) is out vs. Blazers Sunday. 1 week ago – via Twitter chrisgrenham.
NBAontapsportsnet.com

Daniel Theis Out Tonight vs. Pistons

Bulls center Daniel Theis is out of the lineup vs. the Pistons on Sunday night. Theis suffered a hip contusion in the Bulls’ win on Friday. Theis tested the hip in shoot-around this morning, but Coach Donovan said he didn’t feel good enough to go. The next opportunity for Theis to play will be Tuesday vs. the Nets.
NBACBS Sports

Bucks' Bobby Portis: Unavailable against Bulls

Portis is unavailable for Sunday's game against the Bulls due to patellar tendinitis. Portis was a late addition to the injury report as the Bucks rest their key players during Sunday's season finale. Portis will likely be available for the start of the playoffs.
NBAchatsports.com

Boston Celtics: Daniel Theis trade not looking good right now

Boston Celtics (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Perhaps it was rash of Danny Ainge to ship Daniel Theis off the Boston Celtics for the sake of avoiding an awkward contract negotiation standoff in the offseason. At this point, the deal is looking like a massive mistake for the Cs front office.
NBAchatsports.com

Chicago Bulls: Al-Farouq Aminu will exercise player option, return for 21-22

Al-Farouq Aminu. (Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports. A busy offseason ahead for the Chicago Bulls did get some clarity on the afternoon of May 18. A report from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski on his Twitter timeline early this week showed the intent that Bulls newly acquired veteran forward Al-Farouq Aminu intends to opt into the final year of his current contract ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season.
NBAchatsports.com

3 current Chicago Bulls most likely to be Hall-of-Famers

Billy Donovan, Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls Mandatory Credit: POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports. Big news arrived for some notable former members of the Chicago Bulls. Two former Bulls players got word this weekend that they would be part of the 2021 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class. These two former Bulls inductees in the Hall of Fame class of 2021 are center Ben Wallace and forward Toni Kukoc.
NBAchatsports.com

Bulls lottery odds took a minor hit on the season’s last day

The Bulls were eliminated from play-in contention before the weekend with two games remaining. This is improvement for the grand new era of Arturas Karnisovas and staff, usually Bulls games are meaningless with 35 remaining. They wound up splitting the two games, ending the season with a win over the...
NBAchatsports.com

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Thread

Good evening, Bucks fans. We made it! Tonight’s matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls marks the final contest of the regular season! The games are about to matter again!. For the eight people who actually read the Game Thread, allow me to thank each and every one of...
NBABlog a Bull

The Bulls biggest need is no longer PG

I started this as a comment, but figured it'd be good to reformat it a bit differently. Everyone always wants to fight the last war. Going into the season with Coby White as the "starting PG" and Sato as the "backup PG" was extreme folly. This was especially true when the biggest goal was to learn about and develop guys who needed to play with a quality PG (Lauri, Carter, Gafford to some extent Pat) to get a good evaluation of them, just by the nature of their game and position.
NBAbleachernation.com

Injury Report: Daniel Theis and Troy Brown Jr. Are Both Questionable for Tonight

The Chicago Bulls will look to complete their first four-game winning streak since December 2017 on Tuesday night when the Brooklyn Nets come to town. And, hey, when these two teams met back on April 4th, the Bulls did walk away victorious. Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic played a key role in that victory with a combined 47 points, but so did several other members of the supporting cast, two of which may not be available tonight. Daniel Theis recorded 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists off the bench in the first meeting. There is also no question his defensive capabilities played a pivotal part in holding the NBA’s second-highest scoring team (average 118.6 points per game) to just 107 points. Likewise, the recently acquired Troy Brown Jr. clocked some key minutes on superstar guard Kyrie Irving, and while he only finished the night with six points, he did grab seven big rebounds.
NBAchatsports.com

Chicago Bulls: Garrett Temple wants to return next season

Garrett Temple, Chicago Bulls (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Following the conclusion to the regular season over the weekend, a number of key Chicago Bulls players and personnel are now conducting their press conferences/interviews heading into the offseason. A lot can be taken away from these end-of-season press conferences, as players tend to give more matter-of-fact statements than they would during the regular season.
NBAdailyjournal.net

Bucks’ Middleton to miss regular-season finale against Bulls

CHICAGO — Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton will miss the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls because of lingering soreness in his left ankle. Middleton, averaging 20.4 points, was ruled out Sunday after scoring 21 points the previous night in a win over Miami. The two-time All-Star is missing his fourth game this season.
NBAwmay.com

Chicago Bulls Season Review

If you were to sum up the Chicago Bulls 2021 season in one word it would most likely be underwhelming. After a thorough house cleaning this was supposed to be the year the Bulls took the next step and qualified for the playoffs in a weak Eastern Conference. At the very least the team was expected to make it into the play in round. As you know none of that happened, but what are the reasons why?