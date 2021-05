A pair of women was arrested after their vehicle strayed onto railroad tracks in Wildwood. Amanda Rose Kitchin, 27, of Leesburg, was driving a gray 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe at about 2:30 a.m. Monday when she failed to navigate a turn onto Mill Street from Kilgore Street and drove onto the CSX railroad tracks. Her vehicle was stationary on the tracks before she turned around and exited the tracks, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a subsequent traffic stop, an officer detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.