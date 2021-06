This column is set to print five days before your due date, but I am writing it early in an attempt to clear my schedule of obligations before your earthside arrival. You will see eventually how the world is set up by the calendar and the clock. Some people respond well to this, and some do not. I am definitely a schedule person. It has been ingrained in me since early childhood. Punctuality is important to a Pipkin. For a while, I will take care of your schedule, and as you get older, your life will be arranged into others’ timetables. School, activities, work, responsibilities. One thing that is not scheduled is your birth date. I have to be patient with you as I feel you descending lower into my hips, kicking your way down against my ribs. It could be tonight, and it could be well after publication.