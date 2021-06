An Atlanta City Councilman, while meeting with community leaders, according to WSB-TV, had his car stolen from, almost literally, under his nose. Antonio Brown is in the running for the mayor’s office in Atlanta, and the crime rate is a hot topic for discussion. Brown said that he had only walked a few feet away from his unlocked Mercedes when four individuals jumped in, pushed the start button (apparently, the Council man left his key fob in the car) and off they went.