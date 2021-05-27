Allow Glossier Ultralip to Re-Introduce You to Lipstick
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For over a year, we've swapped our lipstick for lip balm, but with Shot Girl Summer on the horizon (nope, still not sick of that phrase), it's time to get back in the game. However, if the idea of precisely applying a matte red lip gives you stress hives, Glossier's Ultralip lipsticks are the perfect way to ease your way back into makeup.www.glamour.com