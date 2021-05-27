newsbreak-logo
'The Wizard of Oz,' other classic movies won't go to Amazon in new MGM deal

“The Wizard of Oz” and other classic movies will not be on Amazon Prime Video, despite the streaming service’s new $8.45 billion deal to buy MGM. Forbes reports the legendary film studio’s library will not include titles like “Oz,” “Singin’ in the Rain” and “Gone With the Wind” because the rights to all MGM properties from 1986 and earlier were previously sold to Ted Turner and WarnerMedia. Turner sold the production and distribution assets for MGM and United Artists, which is why you still sometimes see “Oz,” “A Christmas Story” and others on TBS, TNT and Turner Classic Movies (TCM), but he kept control of MGM’s library of all its films released before May 1986, which includes more than 2,000 titles.

