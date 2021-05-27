Vladimir Guerrero, Jr.’s Torrid Start To 2021 Season Begins With Maturity

With the Blue Jays pretty much at the quarter pole of the 2021 schedule, there’s been one standout performance so good that it’s worthy of early MVP discussion. Of course, I’m talking about Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has transformed into one of the best hitters in baseball and is having a breakout year at the plate at just 22 years old. After another stellar performance on Sunday the slugging infielder is slashing .319/.440/.609 and has already put up 11 home runs and 30 RBI. It’s a long season, but if we simply multiplied his early numbers by four to equal a full schedule, we’re talking about a .300+ hitter with more than 40 home runs and 120 RBI. That kind of production doesn’t grow on trees.