Vladimir Guerrero, Jr.’s Torrid Start To 2021 Season Begins With Maturity
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman/designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. has been one of Major League Baseball’s top offensive performers over the first two months of the season. Guerrero, Jr. is only 22 years old but has been a household name since signing with the Blue Jays for $3.9 million as an international free agent in the summer of 2015. He has carried the burden of unfair comparisons to his Hall of Fame father while confronting questions regarding his weight, arm strength, defensive abilities, and speed as a highly regarded prospect. Through maturity, Guerrero, Jr. is quickly silencing his impatient critics as he is on a trajectory towards superstar status.www.forbes.com