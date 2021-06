Brentford were promoted to the Premier League for the first time in the club’s history as two first-half goals from Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes secured a comfortable victory over Swansea in the Championship play-off final .Brentford were given the opportunity to make a dream start when Bryan Mbeumo was brought down in the box by Swansea goalkeeper Freddie Woodman. Top-scorer Toney made no mistake from the spot as he converted the penalty into the bottom-right corner for his 33rd goal of the season. The Bees then went two goals up after Emiliano slammed home a counter attack, before...