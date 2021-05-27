Attention parents, guardians and friends of local high school graduates:

The Outlook is asking for submissions of candid photos of members of the graduating Class of 2021 from high schools in East Multnomah County and the Oregon Trail School District in Sandy. We'll compile these photos into a special graduation publication. Read on for details:

While 2020 was a complete break in the graduation tradition, this year's high school graduates will see things return to some semblance of normal. Still, The Outlook and Sandy Post want to join in the fun of celebrating these graduates.

We need your help.

Participating schools will include Gresham, Barlow, Reynolds, Centennial, Springwater Trail, Corbett, Sandy, Oregon Trail Academy and Metro East Web Academy.

We're asking you to submit photos of your graduates in candid moments with friends, family, teammates, or perhaps while they participate in school activities like sports, theater, choir or band. We'll compile as many photos as we can into a collage commemorating the Graduating Class of 2021.

This section will appear in print inside The Outlook and Sandy Post on June 30.

A few instructions (sorry, there are always instructions):

NUMBER OF PHOTOS:

We need to limit the number of images to two per graduate.

PHOTO QUALITY:

Images copied off social media are too small to reproduce in high quality in print. Only send original photos with a resolution of 1Meg or larger.

CAPTION INFORMATION:

These photos must be accompanied by a caption including, 1) First and last names of everyone on the photo, in the order they appear, left to right; 2) The school they attend; 3) What's happening in the photo. EXAMPLE: Bob Jones and Sally Brown attend their first high school dance in October 2017 at Barlow High School. Bob and Sally are graduating this spring from Barlow High School.

ORIGINAL PHOTOS ONLY:

Please, no professional studio imagery. These images will not be used. Studio images may fall under copyright law. If we reproduce these images without studio permission, we can be held financially responsible.

DEADLINE:

Photos received after 5 p.m. June 18 may not be used.

HOW TO SUBMIT YOUR PHOTOS:

• Attach no more than two images and the caption information to an email.

• In the subject line, use this format: "School name" + "Graduation" + "Name of graduate". EXAMPLE: "Barlow Graduation Bob Jones"

• Send to Aurora Dyer at adyer@theoutlookonline.com

