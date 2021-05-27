Tiger noncommittal on golf future, calls rehab ‘more painful than anything I’ve experienced’

Tiger Woods will go down in history as one of the greatest golfers of all time, and one of the top-performing athletes in the world. With 82 PGA Tour victories—15 in majors—he's currently tied in first place for the most PGA wins. But beyond his legendary golf career, the linksman is a father of two, which he counts as his most important accomplishment of all. His children, 13-year-old Sam Alexis Woods, and 12-year-old Charlie Axel Woods, lead lives largely out of the spotlight, but they've lately been spotted at their famous father's side, sharing his love of the game. Read on to see Tiger Woods' kids now.