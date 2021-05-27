newsbreak-logo
Tiger noncommittal on golf future, calls rehab ‘more painful than anything I’ve experienced’

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
 4 days ago
Tiger Woods told Golf Digest his rehab from multiple leg fractures suffered in a February car accident has been “more painful than anything I’ve ever experienced.”

