This Star Wars: The Bad Batch review contains spoilers. The clones of the Bad Batch are low on food and fuel, but it’s a more exotic problem that meets them on the planet Pantora: a cool and competent bounty hunter. “Cornered,” an action-heavy episode directed by Saul Ruiz and written by Christian Taylor, brings more of the same to The Bad Batch. This might end up being a make-or-break episode for some folks; we’re really in the plot now, the threats and relationships established. The bond between the clones, or Hunter and Omega specifically, has to work at this point … and I’m so-so on whether it does. The rapid-fire pace means there isn’t a lot of time for all that to sink in, and a B-plot involving Echo being sold as if he’s a droid feels especially surface-level.