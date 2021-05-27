GM to Restart Work at Several Plants Idled by Computer-Chip Shortage -- Update

The media world is ablaze with Ford CEO Jim Farley’s recent comment, “We’re not going to cede the future to anyone,” as stated on CNBC the day after Ford announced its fourth-quarter revenue. Why does anyone care that a car manufacturer CEO made a statement that could just be a bold remark? Because he made the statement in reference to electric vehicles. Ford, like many other car manufacturers, is ramping up its plans to deliver EVs to a public that is getting hungrier for emissions-free transportation. Buyers are increasingly searching for electric car dealers in their regions, and much of the interest is sparked by a larger population of current owners of EVs.