GM to Restart Work at Several Plants Idled by Computer-Chip Shortage -- Update

 11 days ago

General Motors Co. said Thursday it is restarting production at a handful of factories that were previously idled because of a global shortage of semiconductors. The Detroit-based auto maker plans to resume some production at a factory in Michigan next month, after halting work at the facility in early May. It also plans to restart several auto factories in Canada, Mexico and South Korea within the next several weeks that make models such as the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain crossover vehicles.

