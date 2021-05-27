Latest Things

At the age of 45, I was diagnosed with HIV. At first, I was told I had syphilis, so I wasn’t that worried. I contracted syphilis in 1996, and during my time in the military, I contracted gonorrhea and chlamydia. For five years before my diagnosis, I was getting tested for HIV every three months. When I walked through the doors of the clinic, there was this feeling of bad energy. I began to prepare myself for the worst. I was scared while I was waiting; the room had a dark aura. The doctor walked into the room and told me my results came back positive. After hearing that, I dealt with my fear. I felt the weight of life and death. I made the decision to live, even though I thought I was going to die.