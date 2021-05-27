newsbreak-logo
FAKE Fic: Unforgettable (Reply)

dreamwidth.org
 3 days ago

Summary: Dee picks Ryo up one evening for a very special date. Written For: Jae's Monthly Drabble Challenge 183 - Beneath, Bouquet, Brilliant. Disclaimer: I don’t own FAKE, or the characters. They belong to the wonderful Sanami Matoh. When Ryo answered his door to find Dee standing there holding a...

badly-knitted.dreamwidth.org
FAKE Fic: Foot In Mouth Moment

Characters: Dee, Ryo, Aunt Elena. Setting: After the manga. Summary: On an evening out with Ryo, Dee manages to make a fool of himself. Written Using: The dw100 prompt ‘Mine’. Disclaimer: I don’t own FAKE, or the characters. They belong to the wonderful Sanami Matoh. The woman was practically pawing...
Comicsdreamwidth.org

FAKE Double Drabble: Smoked Out (Reply)

Characters: OMC, Ryo, Dee. Setting: During the manga. Summary: Some people think that being able to hire an expensive lawyer means they can get away with anything. Disclaimer: I don’t own FAKE, or the characters. They belong to the wonderful Sanami Matoh. A/N: Double drabble and a half, 250 words.
Video Gamesblogdot.tv

Returnal: the making of that unforgettable Hyperion fight

Hey everyone, we’ve been very happy to see Returnal resonating so strongly with players, and this time we wanted to do a deep dive into one of our Bosses. In general, Boss battles have always been an essential test of skill for players in action games, and of course they’ve been a strong staple of the Housemarque formula in our past titles as well. With Returnal we really wanted to dedicate some time to create something special for our Boss encounters, and provide players with some powerful and memorable moments. We’ve been thrilled to see that players have been enjoying our Bosses so far, and today we wanted to share some notes on Hyperion, who seems to have quickly become a favorite among players!
WorldForward

The unforgettable concert that history somehow forgot

In mid-1980s South Africa, Nelson Mandela was still languishing in prison, and the now-ruling African National Congress was a banned movement. Many people were held in detention, while anti-government activists in the townships engaged in violent confrontations with the security forces. Acts of sabotage were commonplace and thousands of young white men were expected, under pain of imprisonment, to perform military duties on South Africa’s borders.
Musicdreamwidth.org

Posting: Two Fests Now Posting, and Fic: Human Company (Reply)

Femmefest is still posting anonymous works (two of them written by me) on AO3, DW and LJ. At. I'll try to read all the fics and post comments, at least at the latter fest, which is small. And now I'm posting here my het fic, which I've already mentioned:. Title:...
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Scavenger (Review)

Director(s) – Eric Fleitas and Luciana Garraza. Starring – Nayla Churruarin (Buenos Aries Rojo Sangre 20 Anos), Eric Fleitas, and Sofia Lanaro (Weekend, Collage) When you grow up living on a healthy diet of zombie movies like I did you often find yourself drawn to post-apocalyptic movies as well. Watching survivors struggle against the harsh landscape and the collapse of civilization has always been fascinating to me.
Entertainmentdreamwidth.org

GTD: week of 5/24/21 (Reply)

My first week of BJD-related GTD tasks was wonderful. I would never have kept it up without the GTD tasklist. Some tasks were easy; others were not. Sit outside with my doll and write a one-page letter to them in my journal. Change my doll's clothing: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. Take...
TV Seriesdreamwidth.org

reprise (Reply)

Their show premiered in July of 2018. It ran seasons two and three in the two years following, to increasing critical acclaim and darling reviews. Quentin wrapped the story tidily up, ending the series before it could get awkward or less powerful, or before he could run out of ideas.
InternetWired

When to Reply on Social Media—and When to Not

I have a tenet that I follow when it comes to social media conflagrations: Don’t add your air to someone else’s fire. This rule has saved my butt multiple times. For example, during one social media snafu, a writer responded to a post I made of an article I’d written, saying she wanted to discuss our opposing views—in a Facebook forum of thousands of people. The wording and tone of her comment showed she wasn’t interested in a real dialog, so I didn’t respond. Had I agreed to the request or made a snarky comment like “Get your own damn articles published,” I would have been following her playbook to gain attention for herself and undermine me and my work. Should I have done something else? I figured I’d check with the experts.
Appareldreamwidth.org

Past Patterns Riding Habit #902 (Reply)

I bought this pattern in high school. While I really, really like this now, I would have LOVED it then. I originally wanted to make it in a sky blue cotton velveteen. I don't remember why I didn't make it then; maybe I was intimidated by the addition of boning, or maybe it was my short attention span. I have it now!
Visual Artdreamwidth.org

Virtual Art Show and Dealer's Room (Reply)

Here's the current list of virtual dealers and artists (do let me know if this should be posted elsewhere). I did clear this earlier this week and was told it would be on the main blog too. We'll be boosting on Twitter and else where using the hashtags #VWisconArtShow and #VWisconDealersRoom. In the meantime, please check these folks out and consider buying a thing or two.
Beauty & Fashiondreamwidth.org

Permissions | Erku (WIP) (Reply)

🌙 SEXUALITY & PREFERENCES: Zixuan will consciously be more open to being intimate with women, but with the right situation, men are welcome. 🌙 PHYSICAL AFFECTION: Detail how your character would respond to any affection and/or detail the following. 🌙 HUGGING: Awkward unless family or close friend. 🌙 KISSING: He'll...
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

Heaven (Hardcover)

The New York Times・The Washington Post・TIME Magazine・Oprah Daily・The Millions・CNN・Bustle・Ms. Magazine・A.V. Club. From the bestselling author of Breasts and Eggs and international literary sensation Mieko Kawakami, a sharp and illuminating novel about the impact of violence and the power of solidarity in our contemporary societies. Hailed as a bold foray into...
Traveldreamwidth.org

wasn't very long ago we were wolfing down America (Reply)

On a whim, I went to Los Angeles last week. Well, it wasn't quite on a whim. I'd been daydreaming about a trip during much of the pandemic—I've made three good friends over the past year, and all of them happened to live in the city. And I hadn't visited California in nearly a decade, despite being quite fond of it (I don't know if it was living in Sacramento as a young kid or having family history in the area, but it's always felt weirdly like home to me, even though I have no desire to live there). So, when Alaska Airlines sent me an email a few days after my second vaccination shot offering ridiculously cheap fares from Chicago to LA, the serendipity seemed too strong to ignore. So I bought the fare, booked a convertible for the week (via Turo, because rental cars are insanely pricey right now), made plans with my friend Myra to stay with her, and a couple weeks later I was jetting across the country.
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

Yearbook (Hardcover)

NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER • “Rogen’s candid collection of sidesplitting essays . . . thrives at both explaining and encapsulating a generational comedic voice.”—The Washington Post. A collection of funny personal essays from one of the writers of Superbad and Pineapple Express and one of the producers of The Disaster...
Societydreamwidth.org

America the Boring (Reply)

In my past few blog posts I've sketched out some of the political problems in the Anglo Americas. As I've pointed out, at least some of this political problems have a deep connection with collective emotional neuroses. Now it seems worthwhile to investigate where these emotional problems lead, in both the individual and the collective. Where does the promise of envy lead? The amazing promise that other people through their happiness steal the happiness of others and if happy people are hurt, they release their happiness back into the world? There is only one place I've seen this sort of thinking lead, and it leads to unendurable tedium.
Entertainmentsideshow.com

The Joker (Deluxe)

Sideshow and Tweeterhead present the newest DC Maquette - The Joker (Deluxe)!. This absolutely bonkers Joker Deluxe Maquette is packed full of crazy and is gonna put a smile on your face... The Joker Deluxe Maquette measures close to 20.5” tall when fully assembled - from the bottom of base...
Googlencadvertiser.com

Joe Pisani (opinion): We live in an era of fake progress

When your old man reached that stage in life known as “the crotchety years,” did he ever grumble, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”?. Unfortunately, none of us listened, and look where we are now. Every day some nitwit is fixing something that ain’t broke and making it worse, all in the name of progress.
Youtubedreamwidth.org

Blog post! (Reply)

I shall do nothing with impunity (until I have to lesson plan again). Also probably sew, as Tom's visiting his dad in Maine (I was invited but didn't really feel like spending 12+ hours in a car twice over the first long weekend I've had for a while!). Decided to...