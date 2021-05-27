Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Permissions | Erku (WIP) (Reply)

dreamwidth.org
 5 days ago

🌙 SEXUALITY & PREFERENCES: Zixuan will consciously be more open to being intimate with women, but with the right situation, men are welcome. 🌙 PHYSICAL AFFECTION: Detail how your character would respond to any affection and/or detail the following. 🌙 HUGGING: Awkward unless family or close friend. 🌙 KISSING: He'll...

amnopeacock.dreamwidth.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wip#Permissions#Cr#Wip#Magic Users#Link Clips#Expressions#Body Language#Tone#Voice#Cheek Kisses#Flexibility#Physical Affection#Sound#Relationships#Taekwondo#Perfume#Mental Intrusion#Demeanor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Entertainmentdreamwidth.org

GTD: week of 5/24/21 (Reply)

My first week of BJD-related GTD tasks was wonderful. I would never have kept it up without the GTD tasklist. Some tasks were easy; others were not. Sit outside with my doll and write a one-page letter to them in my journal. Change my doll's clothing: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. Take...
Immigrationflyleafbooks.com

Indivisible (Hardcover)

This timely, moving debut novel follows a teen's efforts to keep his family together as his parents face deportation. Mateo Garcia and his younger sister, Sophie, have been taught to fear one word for as long as they can remember: deportation. Over the past few years, however, the fear that their undocumented immigrant parents could be sent back to Mexico has started to fade. Ma and Pa have been in the United States for so long, they have American-born children, and they're hard workers and good neighbors. When Mateo returns from school one day to find that his parents have been taken by ICE, he realizes that his family's worst nightmare has become a reality. With his parents' fate and his own future hanging in the balance, Mateo must figure out who he is and what he is capable of, even as he's forced to question what it means to be an American.
Appareldreamwidth.org

Past Patterns Riding Habit #902 (Reply)

I bought this pattern in high school. While I really, really like this now, I would have LOVED it then. I originally wanted to make it in a sky blue cotton velveteen. I don't remember why I didn't make it then; maybe I was intimidated by the addition of boning, or maybe it was my short attention span. I have it now!
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Scavenger (Review)

Director(s) – Eric Fleitas and Luciana Garraza. Starring – Nayla Churruarin (Buenos Aries Rojo Sangre 20 Anos), Eric Fleitas, and Sofia Lanaro (Weekend, Collage) When you grow up living on a healthy diet of zombie movies like I did you often find yourself drawn to post-apocalyptic movies as well. Watching survivors struggle against the harsh landscape and the collapse of civilization has always been fascinating to me.
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

Matilda (Paperback)

From the bestselling author of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The BFG!. Matilda is a sweet, exceptional young girl, but her parents think she's just a nuisance. She expects school to be different but there she has to face Miss Trunchbull, a kid-hating terror of a headmistress. When Matilda is attacked by the Trunchbull she suddenly discovers she has a remarkable power with which to fight back. It'll take a superhuman genius to give Miss Trunchbull what she deserves and Matilda may be just the one to do it!
Video Gamesdreamwidth.org

Writing Game Mechanics For a Plot Device (Reply)

Enigma Sector is intended to be “big tent” space opera the way D&D is “big tent” fantasy, so it pulls from a lot of sources, and of course Star Wars is a big one. One of the things I’ve been trying to fit into the game is “ion damage” as it’s presented in Star Wars. We see four clear examples of it:
Musicdreamwidth.org

Posting: Two Fests Now Posting, and Fic: Human Company (Reply)

Femmefest is still posting anonymous works (two of them written by me) on AO3, DW and LJ. At. I'll try to read all the fics and post comments, at least at the latter fest, which is small. And now I'm posting here my het fic, which I've already mentioned:. Title:...
Comicsdreamwidth.org

FAKE Fic: Unforgettable (Reply)

Summary: Dee picks Ryo up one evening for a very special date. Written For: Jae's Monthly Drabble Challenge 183 - Beneath, Bouquet, Brilliant. Disclaimer: I don’t own FAKE, or the characters. They belong to the wonderful Sanami Matoh. When Ryo answered his door to find Dee standing there holding a...
Entertainmentsideshow.com

The Joker (Deluxe)

Sideshow and Tweeterhead present the newest DC Maquette - The Joker (Deluxe)!. This absolutely bonkers Joker Deluxe Maquette is packed full of crazy and is gonna put a smile on your face... The Joker Deluxe Maquette measures close to 20.5” tall when fully assembled - from the bottom of base...
Computersdreamwidth.org

Modding Time :D (Reply)

Is the little exchange I run as a birthday gift to myself, and it's now in the sign-up stage! :D Head over to the ao3 collection page if you want to join in on a low-ish minimum wingfic exchange!. 2. The QZGS/The King's Avatar discord server that I hang out...
Healthdreamwidth.org

Back to the grind. (Reply)

Yesterday was my 1st shift (retail cashier) back since I got the flu. I felt like I was gonna die & then I got over it. Thank goodness for cough suppressants & icy hot, because by end of shift I had a back spasm too. If it’s not one thing, it’s another. But I have today off, so it’s all good & my back is fine now, yay.
Youtubedreamwidth.org

Blog post! (Reply)

I shall do nothing with impunity (until I have to lesson plan again). Also probably sew, as Tom's visiting his dad in Maine (I was invited but didn't really feel like spending 12+ hours in a car twice over the first long weekend I've had for a while!). Decided to...
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

If Your Relationship Is Suffocating, You'll Notice These 7 Signs

Romantic relationships can be difficult at times. Occasionally, your relationships might require some mediation, a little bit of trial and error, and a lot of communication to work things out. This can definitely be the case after you and your boo leave the honeymoon phase, or as you and your partner face life changes. However, a partnership should never feel like a burden, and if you’re feeling smothered in a relationship, then there a few keys signs you’ll likely start to notice.
Worlddreamwidth.org

doctor who au (part 1/3) (Reply)

This is a blandly-revised copypaste from a private chat with chii2 that happened back in February. It was born from my unshakeable will to explain to her, a person who never saw doctor who, what I meant when I kept crying over the fact that ‘doctor who au is the most perfect jungdok au’.
Technologydreamwidth.org

a half hitch (Reply)

Reason interrupted me this morning with yet another mis-set iPad alarm, which she'd meant for 19:30, not 7:30. I was already awake and trying to identify a music track from four notes. Her alarm had used the tone that sounds not quite like a 1970s or '80s telephone ringing---lacks some of the resonance of a piece of metal being struck within a plastic casing. Anyway, she wanted then to run down the list of alarm-available tones again, I tried not to roll my eyes, and then my ear was snagged by one that's a horrible hatchet job upon the motif from an Enya song. Found and played its first few bars for her. "More, more, find them all," she said gleefully. I caught a few more. A further three sound vaguely familiar, and there's one obvious bit that I didn't play her (last time with something similar, she said, "You could just skip the grrr-ing sexist stuff because I just get angry"---"grr" is her current stand-in for swearwords, her idea: she pokes me hard with a finger if I slip up). Propped up by Reason's review of every single audio option, I guess Apple's prepackaged ringtones are one of the few places where Gen X is sort of visible, alongside younger Boomers. Everything that evokes a tune (not the truly random sound effects) sounds 1980s or very early '90s, not '60s or '70s.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Sacrificial (Review)

Director – Tony Schweikle (Spirit of the San Juans, Dobe and a Company of Heroes) Starring – Carter Burch (Fatal Attraction, Venom), Elisabeth Ferrara (Lethal Weapon, Verotika), and Mark Laursen (Evil Things, My Haunted House) Release Date – 2018. Rating – 2/5. I’ve been a huge fan of Wild Eye’s...
Musicdreamwidth.org

More ESC 2021 (+ a bit of ESC 2020 + some MGP 2021 ) (Reply)

Who is this weirdo still talking about Eurovision a week after the final? It's the Canadian who can't even vote in Eurovision! :D. It's a week later and I still have feelings. What?!. I think it's partly because I missed out on this last year. I was so terribly sad,...
Video Gamesdreamwidth.org

Double Drabble: Not Invincible (Reply)

Summary: The usual rules of combat don’t always apply when fighting aliens. Disclaimer: I don’t own Torchwood, or the characters. Hand-to-hand combat was an essential skill for a Torchwood agent. They couldn’t depend on their colleagues to be there when they were in danger, and neither could they always rely on their Torchwood Specials. Guns were useful tools in some situations, but they weren’t always effective against the enemy, and sometimes shooting would put innocent civilians in danger.