Permissions | Erku (WIP) (Reply)

Reason interrupted me this morning with yet another mis-set iPad alarm, which she'd meant for 19:30, not 7:30. I was already awake and trying to identify a music track from four notes. Her alarm had used the tone that sounds not quite like a 1970s or '80s telephone ringing---lacks some of the resonance of a piece of metal being struck within a plastic casing. Anyway, she wanted then to run down the list of alarm-available tones again, I tried not to roll my eyes, and then my ear was snagged by one that's a horrible hatchet job upon the motif from an Enya song. Found and played its first few bars for her. "More, more, find them all," she said gleefully. I caught a few more. A further three sound vaguely familiar, and there's one obvious bit that I didn't play her (last time with something similar, she said, "You could just skip the grrr-ing sexist stuff because I just get angry"---"grr" is her current stand-in for swearwords, her idea: she pokes me hard with a finger if I slip up). Propped up by Reason's review of every single audio option, I guess Apple's prepackaged ringtones are one of the few places where Gen X is sort of visible, alongside younger Boomers. Everything that evokes a tune (not the truly random sound effects) sounds 1980s or very early '90s, not '60s or '70s.