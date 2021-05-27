Cancel
Chautauqua County, KS

Flood Watch issued for Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Flood Watch for Portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Butler and Cowley. In Southeast Kansas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through late tonight. * Scattered storms will continue this morning and increase in coverage late this afternoon into the evening hours as a front moves into the area. High rainfall rates are expected with the stronger storms and with grounds already saturated, flooding will be likely.

alerts.weather.gov
Wilson County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilson, Woodson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wilson; Woodson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WILSON AND SOUTHERN WOODSON COUNTIES At 1206 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Toronto, or 10 miles southwest of Yates Center, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Yates Center, Buffalo, Coyville, Rose, Batesville and Toronto Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Wilson County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wilson, Woodson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 23:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wilson; Woodson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WILSON AND SOUTHERN WOODSON COUNTIES At 1146 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of Toronto, or 13 miles northwest of Fredonia, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Yates Center, Toronto, Buffalo, Coyville, Cross Timbers State Park, Toronto Lake, Batesville and Rose. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Butler County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Cowley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 13:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Cowley The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Southwestern Butler County in south central Kansas Northwestern Cowley County in south central Kansas * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 145 PM CDT...trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm near Rose Hill...moving east at 25 mph. hail up to the size of nickels has been reported with this storm. * Locations impacted include Andover, Rose Hill, Douglass, Udall, Rock and Winfield City Lake.
Allen County, KSweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Allen, Barton, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Allen; Barton; Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Ellsworth; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Labette; Lincoln; Marion; McPherson; Montgomery; Neosho; Reno; Rice; Russell; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner; Wilson; Woodson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Central, South-Central, and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...Through about 10 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.