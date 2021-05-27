newsbreak-logo
Chautauqua County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Be prepared to take shelter in the event the storms intensify and become severe...or a warning is issued by the National Weather Service. Target Area: Chautauqua The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Chautauqua County in southeastern Kansas * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 1159 AM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cedar Vale...moving east at 30 mph. hail up to the size of nickels...and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Sedan, Cedar Vale, Peru and Chautauqua.

alerts.weather.gov
