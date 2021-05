Take a moment to consider your current arsenal of body products: There’s likely some heavily scented moisturizer and cleanser, and maybe a shaving cream or two. Beyond that, though, it may be a little light — which is exactly how Glossier alums Annie Kreighbaum and Rebecca Zhou came up with the idea of their new beauty brand, Soft Services. Aiming to fill the gap in the body care category where products that address common skin concerns are lacking, the industry veterans have launched a company that goes beyond hair removal, hygiene, and moisturizing and actually offers “solutions where there are none.”