Virtual Art Show and Dealer's Room (Reply)

My mini studio has a triangular window, and in summer the light coming through the glass is raising me from sleep from early dawn on. Not always, but too often to my liking. I do not have a curtain in the studio because of the odd shape of the window. I do not want a curtain to separate the studio from the bedroom, which was hubby´s first idea. But with toddlers visiting, each and every curtain is another possibility to play hide and seek. Many a curtain has come down from its rod this way. Rods aren´t what they have been in the past. Or the children have grown heavier...What I need is a flexible panel I can remove during day. At present I have orchids on the windowsill which I can bring to the conservatory. Most likely they will not survive winter there, because conservatory is not heated. Lemon trees and olives do not like a warm place for hibernating. Normally I´d long be done with orchids, but I have that special friend who must really, really hate me. I do not know how often I have told her that I won´t shed a tear over an orchid which decided to die on me, but each time I get rid of one she gifts me another, even bigger one. It´s not that I do not like orchids, but if you have a house with exactly three windowsills only it gets complicated. The one in daughter´s room is occupied by stuffed animals. The one in the upper bathroom cannot be used for plants because my cats tend to eat them, which leaves only the windowsill in the studio. But no longer, I swear. I am done with not sleeping from 4.30 on. So I need a panel, light and flexible. I think fabric won´t do the trick, or only if sewn twofold. Which leads to the next problem- I do not have a sewing machine. None of my friends has one. We crochet, we knit. We do not sew. I even might crochet a curtain in triangle shape. Or more precisely, two of it, one for each wing. It might look odd, but that´s the only solution that came into my mind. Odd, but not as odd as the finger painting I had my offspring do on the glass many years ago. It served its purpose, but oh the drama, when I had to wash it off...