Latest Things

Here is another good web tool we covered in the past which you can use in your online instruction. iSLCollective video quiz maker is an excellent tool for creating interactive video quizzes. iSLCollective is a "free web-based tool that allows teachers to create interactive video quizzes around YouTube and Vimeo videos. This is how it works: First, teachers choose videos from YouTube or Vimeo. Next they write questions that will pop up throughout the video. They can also add a lesson plan, vocabulary list, and discussion questions. There is an option for teachers to search for already-made video quizzes in our library. These quiz questions can be tailored to meet the needs of their students". Once the video quiz is ready, click on ‘publish’ and provide data about the video such as title, summary, lesson type, level, etc.