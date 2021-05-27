Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Latest Things

By thawrecka
dreamwidth.org
 8 days ago

Latest things on Dreamwidth Studios. This page shows you a sample of the most recently posted things that are available on the site. The feed is updated every minute or two. Also, new posts and comments won't show up until five (5) minutes after they are posted. Just in case they are accidentally posted public.

www.dreamwidth.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Chills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romeo And Juliet#Fun Things#Beautiful Things#Short Stories#Special Things#Coming To Tv#Dreamwidth Studios#Covid#Ouat#Chinese#Trainchinese#Hanzi#City Of Villains#Winston#Shl#Latest Things#Cute Animal Stories#Pictures#5 Minute Stories#Twisted Tales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Disney
Related
TV & Videosaboutboulder.com

Common Things

We all have secrets. From the smallest to the most squalid, everyone has a moment, a decision that they dearly wish the rest of the world would never discover. It’s part of being human, and the good news is that for the vast majority of us, our secrets don’t really matter all that much in the grand scheme of things.
Healthhowsweeteats.com

Tuesday Things.

1. I’m such a weird mix of emotions since the baby is almost here! I’m excited for summer with the kids but also have no idea what summer will look like. It’s crazy that this baby is almost an exact six month difference from the time of year I had the other two. Let’s just say I’m very glad I will be able to take walks since it won’t be December!
Beauty & FashionMaxim

Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Jenni Marquardt

Meet Jenni Marquardt, this week's featured Maxim Cover Girl competition contender. Being a fantastic mom to two boys is the number-one priority in Marquardt's life. But this self-proclaimed goofball is also happy to put in a hard day's work, all while flashing an infectious smile. Her fans put forth a...
Internettexasmetronews.com

I was just thinking: Virtual world of all beautiful people

Everybody is beautiful on social media. I can prove it. Just look at the comments every time someone posts a new photograph of themselves on one of the social media sites. The parade of comments spill forth: “Beautiful!” “Looking good!” “Beautiful!” “Go girl!” “Beautiful!” “You look amazing!” and so on, and so on, and so on.
MoviesDaytona Beach News-Journal

There's a Muppets Halloween special coming this fall on Disney Plus

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Who doesn’t love a Halloween special? The Muppets are already holiday staples in a lot of households over the winter holiday season (who didn't grow up on The Muppets Christmas Carol?). The colorful crew has a long history of being part of televised holiday celebrations like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. Now, the Muppets are branching out to Halloween with a spooky Halloween special titled Muppets Haunted Mansion.
MoviesNew Haven Register

Ava DuVernay's ARRAY and Google Create Feature Film Grant for Underrepresented Creatives

Ava Duvernay’s distribution, arts and advocacy collective ARRAY has partnered with Google to launch a new feature film grant benefiting emerging creatives from underrepresented communities. The filmmaker selected for the ARRAY + Google Feature Film Grant will receive $500,000 to fund their first full-length feature film. Additionally, the project’s production...
Behind Viral Videoseducatorstechnology.com

ISLCollective- Easily Create ESL Popup Quizzes from YouTube Videos

Here is another good web tool we covered in the past which you can use in your online instruction. iSLCollective video quiz maker is an excellent tool for creating interactive video quizzes. iSLCollective is a "free web-based tool that allows teachers to create interactive video quizzes around YouTube and Vimeo videos. This is how it works: First, teachers choose videos from YouTube or Vimeo. Next they write questions that will pop up throughout the video. They can also add a lesson plan, vocabulary list, and discussion questions. There is an option for teachers to search for already-made video quizzes in our library. These quiz questions can be tailored to meet the needs of their students". Once the video quiz is ready, click on ‘publish’ and provide data about the video such as title, summary, lesson type, level, etc.
Moviestoughpigs.com

To Introduce Our Guest Star #7: Nick Stoller

On ‘To Introduce Our Guest Star’ this week we welcome writer and director Nick Stoller! Alongside Jason Segel, Nick wrote the 2011 movie ‘The Muppets’, as well as it’s sequel ‘Muppets Most Wanted’ with director James Bobin. Nick has had a huge career in comedy, directing ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’, ‘Get...
Books & Literaturethebaffler.com

Old Master

Though freighted with dissatisfaction, the monologists of Thomas Bernhard are held aloft by gusts of Alpine vehemence. Their impractical endeavors—philosophy, classical music, art history, and ill-defined “sciences”—mark them as outsiders. The misanthropic comedies they inhabit require the lonely vantage of these intellectual pursuits. For them, contempt is the terminal stage of isolation, when it is at last reborn as freedom. That these men—and they are invariably men—are both neurotically circumscribed and wonderfully elastic, both piteously frail and immensely vital, is the particular magic of Bernhard. His fictions suggest that cynics, too, can be large of spirit. How else to explain the implacable joy that radiates from each annihilating wave of consciousness?
Books & Literaturespaceexplored.com

Book review: ‘Project Hail Mary’ by Andy Weir [Spoiler Free]

Today we debut a new series of book reviews and we can only start off with one author, Andy Weir. Weir released his newest book beginning of May and continues to wow us with his highly researched science fiction. “A lone Astronaut.” “An impossible mission.” “…to save the world.” These...
Musiccoloradomusic.org

MUSIC NOTES: Ariel Hyatt of Cyber PR Has a New Book Coming Out – “Ultimate Guide to Music Publicity”

Ariel, formerly of Denver and COMA, writes: Last week I had the pleasure of joining Michael Warner, author of Work Hard Playlist Hard, for a chat on his Twitch channel with the subject of the Path to Playlists. We discussed a lot about my upcoming book The Ultimate Guide to Music Publicity, which releases on paperback on 6/17. It is currently the #1 new release in Music Business on Amazon!
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

Ongoing History Daily: Radiohead’s weirdest fan?

Over the course of their existence, Radiohead has attracted some of the most rabid and strange groupies in music. For example, a fan once asked guitarist Colin Greenwood for an autograph. He obliged and the next night, the fan showed up with a tattoo of Colin’s signature. But this is even weirder.
Visual ArtTrendHunter.com

Ultra-Rare Pop Art Paintings

KAWS, an American artist and designer, has a pop art painting called 'UNTITLED (STORMTROOPERS)' which is inspired by Andy Warhol's creative practice. The painting is an acrylic on-photo canvas piece and is done in KAWS' contemporary style, taking inspiration from Andy Warhol's Do-It-Yourself series. 'UNTITLED (STORMTROOPERS)' is one of KAWS' early works, incorporating recognizable elements like KAWS' mask and coiling snake design. These artistic elements relegate the Stormtroopers, a symbol of order and fear, to comical cartoons, ultimately robbing them of their power.
Cell Phonesthebrag.com

Grimes wants you to know that AI is the “fastest path to Communism”

Grimes is here to tell you that AI is the “fastest path to communism” and it really just feels so long ago since all that she did was make great music. In a short TikTok video – famously a wonderful place to divulge political and economics viewpoints – Grimes starts off by saying that she has “a proposition for the Communists,” and things are already vague as Communism is far from an umbrella term.
KidsPosted by
DFW Community News

How to Communicate to Your Child That They are Uniquely Wired

Have you been wondering how to communicate to your child that they are uniquely wired? If you are raising a child with special needs – be it autism, ADHD, sensory processing, oppositional defiance disorder, dyslexia, anxiety, or any other neurodivergent brain structure – the questions can feel endless. In ways,...
Moviesdelmarvalife.com

Movie Review – Cruella

Editor’s note: The views and opinions expressed in this review are solely those of Marlon Wallace and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of WBOC. Disney continues its trend of adapting some of its most successful animated films from the 1940’s to the 90’s. Actually, this one continues the tradition of doing a live-action turn to some of its most memorable villains, specifically female villains. Disney is of course known for its princess fairy tales, but the company is also known for its incredible female villains.
MuseumsDartmouth

Hood Museum of Art Acquires Hollywood Photo Archive

The Hood Museum of Art has completed a multi-year process to acquire more than 6,000 Hollywood photographs—with shots of movie stars such as Buster Keaton, Lillian Gish, and Marlon Brando from the John Kobal Foundation. "Can we even study the United States in the 20th century," asks John Stomberg, the...