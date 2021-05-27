Multiple construction projects taking place in Sheboygan

Construction is in full swing in the City of Sheboygan. About 100 crews are working on seven different construction projects across the city.

On 7th and Bell, crews are working on replacing a 100-year-old sanitary sewage line, an improvement project city officials said is much needed.

"If the sewer collapsed, all the houses on this block, their basements, could be backed up with sewage. And we don’t like to see that, that's a big inconvenience for the homeowner," said Jason Blasiola , Superintendent of Operations.

Over on Georgia Avenue, from 8th to 14th streets, crews are working on replacing lead water pipes, fixing storm sewers, and sidewalk repairs. It's a project that will take months to complete.

"This should be done hopefully by Labor Day weekend," said David Biebel, Director of Public Works.

At the corner of 14th Street and Georgia Avenue, the city will be installing traffic signals, in an effort to improve safety out on the roads.

"Because of a new apartment complex and increased traffic demand and flow, to make that crossing safer for residents," said Biebel.

Officials are asking for patience from residents and for drivers to obey the road closed signs and slow down in construction zones.

"We ask for their patience, understanding, and let us do our jobs so everyone can go home safely at the end of the day," said Biebel

Officials said the best way to stay up to date on projects is through the city's website or following them on their social media accounts.

To follow the City of Sheboygan Department of Public Works Facebook page, click here.

To view the seven different construction projects in Sheboygan, click here.