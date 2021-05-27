Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

bleodswean

By branchandroot
dreamwidth.org
 5 days ago

* Time has returned to me. The bride and groom were pleasantly chuffed and I felt Seen and Appreciated. I do want to hang a tiny shingle again, but as I said before, ground rules will have to be set. * My heart is beginning to heal, although the huge...

bleodswean.dreamwidth.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cormac Mccarthy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Story#Tiny Gifs#Story Time#True Story#Time Inc#Pomeranian#Modernist#Jungian#A03#Clever Hip Observations#Novella#Gifs#Dumbbells#Contemporary Hipness#Enthusiasm#Meta#Existence#Sentences#Sentence Structure#Oakland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literaturethepassivevoice.com

Without books, we would not have made it

I read an article the other day about a computer program that writes fiction. You feed it a few lines, tell it the genre – science fiction, horror – and it produces the rest. And it’s not bad at it. It writes in full grammatical sentences; comes up with metaphors and analogies; emulates a writer’s particular style and so on. The author of the article, who seemed a little too thrilled about the existence of this diabolical toy from the depths of Silicon Valley says, at some point, that this “tool” was going to be the “salvation” for writers who dislike writing, which, according to him, is nearly all writers. I want to say to this writer: you are wrong. And to this robot that writes fiction I want to say … well I don’t want to say anything to it because, you know, robots are robots.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Week

6 book recommendations from B. Catling

Brian Catling, who writes as B. Catling, is a poet, performance artist, and author of The Vorrh trilogy, a fantasy series set in and near an unchartable forest. The British writer's new novel, Hollow, follows a band of mercenaries across 16th-century Europe. The Third Policeman by Flann O'Brien (1967). Hilarious,...
Books & Literaturebelievermag.com

Stuff I’ve Been Reading: Joyce Johnson, Tracey Thorn, and More

Albert and the Whale: Albrecht Dürer and How Art Imagines Our World—Philip Hoare. A Swim in the Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life—George Saunders. Cary Grant: A Brilliant Disguise—Scott Eyman. I have said it before, probably irritatingly, and I...
Books & Literaturetriquarterly.org

Craving the Impossible: An Interview with Karen Tucker

Noteworthy for its sensitivity, well-drawn characters, authentic plotting, and brisk pacing, Karen Tucker’s debut novel Bewilderness is a carefully crafted depiction of substance use disorders. Tucker writes, “Bodies are such fragile things," and the primary protagonists, Irene and Luce, reveal this truth, representing a slice of society often marginalized and victimized due to difficult family lives, economic disadvantages, and opportunity (or lack thereof) afforded them.
Books & LiteratureLewiston Morning Tribune

Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. Hardcover fiction. 1. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, Ballantine. 2. “The Hill We Climb,” Amanda Gorman, Viking. 3. “The Midnight Library,” Matt...
Books & LiteratureTraverse City Record-Eagle

Bestselling Books: 05/30//2021

1. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman, Viking, $15.99. 2. “Surviving Savannah” by Patti Callahan, Berkley Books, $26. 3. “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co., $18.99. Paperback Fiction. 1. “Women of the Copper Country” by Mary Doria Russell, Atria Books,...
Books & Literaturebookpage.com

The Essence of Nathan Biddle

For fans of J.D. Salinger’s classic novel The Catcher in the Rye, the vast emotional and existential explorations of the hero of J. William Lewis' debut novel will ring true. The magnitude of the adolescent burden found a home in Holden Caulfield, and so it has once again in Kit Biddle of The Essence of Nathan Biddle. Kit was inspired not only by Holden by also by the author’s teenage self, and here Lewis elaborates on these connections—and where they begin to fray.
Books & LiteratureReason.com

Poetry Monday!: "Les deux voix" ("The two voices") by Victor Hugo (French)

Here's "Les deux voix" (1831) ("The Two Voices"), also known as "Ce qu'on entend sur la montagne" ("What one hears on the mountain") by Victor Hugo (1802-1885). (This is on my YouTube channel, which mostly consists of my Sasha Reads playlist, plus a smattering of law-related songs.) Franz Liszt wrote a symphonic poem on this theme, which you can listen to here.
Books & LiteratureThe New Yorker

Ben Okri Reads Franz Kafka

Ben Okri joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “The Rescue Will Begin in Its Own Time,” four short fiction pieces by Franz Kafka, translated from the German by Michael Hofmann, which were published in The New Yorker in June of 2020. Okri is the author of two dozen books of fiction, poetry, and nonfiction, including the novels “The Famished Road,” which won the Booker Prize in 1991, and “The Freedom Artist,” which was published in 2019.
Books & Literaturechireviewofbooks.com

12 Must-Read Books for June

There’s always a certain sense of disbelief that comes with the arrival of June: have we really gotten halfway through the year already? Many of us might be finding that harder to believe than usual with all the strange and singular challenges 2021 has already brought us. But the good news is there’s no shortage of great books to absorb you during the lingering daylight hours. Below you’ll find twelve new titles coming out this month that will have you turning the pages through even the longest days of the summer.
Books & Literaturepuzzleboxhorror.com

Interview with Horror Author Laird Barron

Recently, Puzzle Box Horror had the privilege of speaking with horror author Laird Barron about his life, his work, and his influences. Laird, an expat Alaskan, is the author of several books, including The Imago Sequence and Other Stories; Swift to Chase; and Blood Standard. Currently, Barron lives in the Rondout Valley of New York State and is at work on tales about the evil that men do.
Moviesbitchute.com

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave (1968)

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave is a 1968 British supernatural horror film directed by Freddie Francis and produced by Hammer Film Productions. It is the fourth entry in Hammer's Dracula series, and the third to feature Christopher Lee as Coun…
Books & Literaturewritingcooperative.com

Why Fiction is So Hard to Write (Well)

It’s because there’s ‘no difference between Charles Dickens and the worst writer in history’. “Fiction is hard to write because you can write anything,” I recently said to my friend Anthony. Anthony, who has written and published several novels, shook his head and laughed. “Fiction’s not hard to write because...
MoviesA.V. Club

In lieu of a Call Me By Your Name sequel, Luca Guadagnino is just reuniting (some of) the cast

After talking about it for a long time, Luca Guadagnino finally seemed committed to making a sequel to Call Me By Your Name last year, having met with a secret screenwriter and gotten confirmation that “everyone” from the first movie would be in the sequel. Unfortunately, it all got put on hold in April of 2020 when some kind of global pandemic sprung up that destroyed everything and continues to destroy a whole lot of things even though we’re all pretending life is normal again.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Perfect casting in Films.

We’ve got the miscasting post, give us a casting choice be it individual or a whole film/franchise that you believe was perfect. I’ll start off Javier Bardem in No country for Old men, there is nobody on this planet I believe who could make his character as utterly terrifying as he did.
Books & Literaturetheamericanscholar.org

“Sunflower Sutra” by Allen Ginsberg

Amanda Holmes reads Allen Ginsberg’s poem, “Sunflower Sutra.” Have a suggestion for a poem by a (dead) writer? Email us: podcast@theamericanscholar.org. If we select your entry, you’ll win a copy of a poetry collection edited by David Lehman. This episode was produced by Stephanie Bastek and features the song “Canvasback”...