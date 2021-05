Later last week, Airbus SE, the Leiden, Netherlands-headquartered Europe’s flagship planemaker which had snatched up the global aviation industry crown in 2019 from the United States’ Boeing Co following a mass-grounding of its best-selling 737 MAX, had issued a statement saying that the aircraft manufacturer would work out a plan to double up outputs of its key single-aisle jet by mid-2025, while the planemaker had also raised its 2021 output plans, riding on the back of a raft of riant signs of an abrupt global recovery.