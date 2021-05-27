Latest Things

The closed beta for Punishing: Grey Raven, the multiplayer RPG by Kuro Game, has now begun after it was announced last week to be coming to Android. An iOS beta is also planned for a future date, with details on that coming soon. The Android closed beta test for Punishing: Grey Raven runs from today until 3rd June, and sees 3000 players joining the game to check it out for the week after a short period of pre-registration. This offers players an insight into what the full game will be like once it releases later this year. Unfortunately, there will be a progress wipe at some point in-between the beta and full launch, meaning your characters from the beta will be reset to put you at the s…