Video Games

Latest Things

By catness
dreamwidth.org
 4 days ago

Latest things on Dreamwidth Studios. This page shows you a sample of the most recently posted things that are available on the site. The feed is updated every minute or two. Also, new posts and comments won't show up until five (5) minutes after they are posted. Just in case they are accidentally posted public.

www.dreamwidth.org
#Dreamwidth Studios#Latest Things
Movieshorrornews.net

The Thing by Florey

HOME News Film Reviews Books Articles Interviews Podcasts Culture. This Tuesday we will be releasing a brand new, officially licensed screen printed poster for John Carpenter’s The Thing by Florey and would be very grateful if you had the time to feature it on your site. Printed by Vahalla Studios,...
Visual ArtFrederick News-Post

"Things with Feathers"

Caroline Mayer has been busy during this shut-down year producing paintings of hope and light and joy, portraying the most accessible of wildlife: birds. Gallery also open Saturdays and Sundays. Exhibit continues through May 30.
Posted by
Tom Stevenson

There Is No Such Thing As Impossible

On 20 July 1969, Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon. This was the first time in human history, mankind stepped foot on anything other than the Earth. There is no understating the importance of this piece of history. It marks the moment we shifted from being a one-planet species to one capable of travelling to other planetary bodies.
Technologydronedj.com

Internet-of-things

Licensed wireless data network specialist Ondas Holdings announced it has acquired enterprise drone maker American Robotics in a deal valued at $70.6 million. Ondas’s software-based wireless broadband capacities are intended to strengthen performance of American Robotics’ fully automated unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).
howsweeteats.com

Tuesday Things.

1. Last week I wondered if I will ever want to wear clothing with a zipper again. I mean, yes, I’m sure being nearly nine months pregnant plays into this but after a year of wearing nothing structured, I can’t imagine! Not saying I don’t want to dress up – I do and I will. But things with zippers and no give? Hmmmm. It’s a different world!
TechnologyVillages Daily Sun

Tony Crawford keeps seniors on task and in the know

In this age of information, staying up-to-date with technology is an important way for seniors to communicate with loved ones far away and close at home quickly and efficiently. No matter their age, seniors can find new ways to learn the latest gadgets and applications through instructor Tony Crawford, who taught his Apple Contacts and Calendars for iPhone and iPad course Wednesday at the Lake Miona Recreation Center.
Electronicsadmet.net

Best bands for your rose gold Apple Watch 2021

Although the newest Apple Watch Sequence 6 does not are available rose gold, there are nonetheless loads of fashionistas on the market rockin’ that fairly pink colour on their Apple Watch. So why not go all out in your love of rose gold with probably the most stunning and greatest gold Apple Watch bands? Any of the most effective Apple Watch bands will probably be nice together with your rose gold Apple Watch, however listed here are some choices to think about particularly for that excellent pinky gold look.
Internetgamingideology.com

Google can delete your Gmail, Photos and Drive! New rules go into effect tomorrow

Gmail, Photos and Drive users have been warned about major changes to their accounts for months, but the new rules will finally come into effect tomorrow. Google first sent warnings late last year explaining that it was changing its terms to allow the company to delete accounts and remove content without user consent. The update will affect anyone with a Gmail, Drive, or Photos account and may see all their data go straight to the digital trash.
Worldappspy.com

» Latest News

The closed beta for Punishing: Grey Raven, the multiplayer RPG by Kuro Game, has now begun after it was announced last week to be coming to Android. An iOS beta is also planned for a future date, with details on that coming soon. The Android closed beta test for Punishing: Grey Raven runs from today until 3rd June, and sees 3000 players joining the game to check it out for the week after a short period of pre-registration. This offers players an insight into what the full game will be like once it releases later this year. Unfortunately, there will be a progress wipe at some point in-between the beta and full launch, meaning your characters from the beta will be reset to put you at the s…
North Branch, MNhometownsource.com

The little things

In a year like no other in our lifetimes, it can be difficult not to see the world through a very fixed lens. Words that have become the norm- pandemic, close contact, and social distancing can wear us down. One of the great things about working in education, and being able to see students of all ages on a daily basis, is being present in the moment to experience the “little things” that bring so much joy.