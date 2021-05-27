newsbreak-logo
Science

Camp Invention is Offering Two Formats this Summer

By Annie Lindgren
northfortynews
northfortynews
 3 days ago
Camp Invention®, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment program, is coming to Eyestone Elementary the week of June 7 – June 11, 2021. At this local camp, families can choose Camp Invention’s in-person or at-home option. And to address any uncertainty that families face when planning for the upcoming summer camp season, Camp Invention now offers the Peace of Mind Promise — where parents can switch their experience format up to six weeks before their camp start date.

Fort Collins, CO
Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

