Camp Invention is Offering Two Formats this Summer
Camp Invention®, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment program, is coming to Eyestone Elementary the week of June 7 – June 11, 2021. At this local camp, families can choose Camp Invention's in-person or at-home option. And to address any uncertainty that families face when planning for the upcoming summer camp season, Camp Invasion now offers the Peace of Mind Promise — where parents can switch their experience format up to six weeks before their camp start date.