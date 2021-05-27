Camp Invention is Offering Two Formats this Summer

Lead Arizona Museum of Natural History's summer camp is back with a new creative format for 2021. There are both in-person and virtual programs. Details at www.azmnh.org. Arizona Museum of Natural History’s summer camp program is back with a new creative format for 2021. Like so many businesses we have had to “pivot” from our usual 100% in-person camps, and we are excited to offer several unique, fun summer camps for our dino fans to enjoy and keep busy during the Arizona summer.