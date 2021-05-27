34 Candidates murdered in Mexico

With death tolls rising in Israel and Palestine, the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Friday voted to pass a resolution extending support for just Israel. "As a Christian, I simply must stand on the biblical foundation that Israel is the apple of God’s eye – His chosen people,” said Rep. Mark McBride (R-Moore), the resolution's author, in a statement. “Under the Abrahamic covenant, those who bless Israel will be blessed, those who curse her will bring a curse upon themselves. This resolution states that Israel has a right to exist, and the Jewish people themselves have a right to exist, and it condemns terrorism. I’m thankful for the support of my fellow co-authors and all those who voted in favor of this resolution. I feel the majority of Oklahomans are in favor of this as well."