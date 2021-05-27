America the Boring (Reply)
In my past few blog posts I've sketched out some of the political problems in the Anglo Americas. As I've pointed out, at least some of this political problems have a deep connection with collective emotional neuroses. Now it seems worthwhile to investigate where these emotional problems lead, in both the individual and the collective. Where does the promise of envy lead? The amazing promise that other people through their happiness steal the happiness of others and if happy people are hurt, they release their happiness back into the world? There is only one place I've seen this sort of thinking lead, and it leads to unendurable tedium.violetcabra.dreamwidth.org