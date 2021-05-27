Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

America the Boring (Reply)

dreamwidth.org
 11 days ago

In my past few blog posts I've sketched out some of the political problems in the Anglo Americas. As I've pointed out, at least some of this political problems have a deep connection with collective emotional neuroses. Now it seems worthwhile to investigate where these emotional problems lead, in both the individual and the collective. Where does the promise of envy lead? The amazing promise that other people through their happiness steal the happiness of others and if happy people are hurt, they release their happiness back into the world? There is only one place I've seen this sort of thinking lead, and it leads to unendurable tedium.

violetcabra.dreamwidth.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Simple Things#Blog Posts#Happy People#Anglo#Orthodox Jews#Shabbat#Hasidic#Talmud#Americans#Modern America#Pathological Boredom#Envy Lead#Thinking Lead#Politics#Happiness#Unendurable Tedium#Mere Entertainment#Malice#Stimulating Conversation#Dullness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Society
Related
JobsFinger Lakes Times

IN AMERICA: Help wanted, apply within (please!)

(Editor’s Note: Pete Mitchell’s “In America” column usually runs every other Monday on our Opinion Page, but because there is no Monday edition over the Memorial Day weekend, we are running it today.) Spend all your stimulus money? Come on inside and earn some more!”. I’m cruising around looking for...
Books & Literaturegsgriffin.com

Review: ‘A History of the American People’

At times I read books from the other side of the political spectrum, and conservative Paul Johnson’s A History of the American People (1998) was the latest. This was mostly a decent book, and Johnson deserves credit for various inclusions: a look at how British democracy influenced American colonial democracy, the full influence of religion on early American society, Jefferson’s racism, U.S. persecution of socialists and Wobblies during World War I, how the Democratic Party was made up of southern conservatives and northern progressives for a long time, and more.
U.S. PoliticsCNN

The survival of democracy is not a given, America

Nicole Hemmer is an associate research scholar at Columbia University with the Obama Presidency Oral History Project and the author of "Messengers of the Right: Conservative Media and the Transformation of American Politics." She co-hosts the history podcasts "Past Present" and "This Day in Esoteric Political History" and is co-producer of the new podcast "Welcome To Your Fantasy." The views expressed in this commentary are those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.
ReligionDaily Telegram

The decline of religion in America

Many things divide us politically, but there is a demographic that in the past had little impact: religious vs. nonreligious. Gallup began measuring religious membership in 1937. In that poll, religious membership was at 73%. It remained above 70% for the next six decades. But the 21st century saw rapid change. In 1999, 70% of Americans said they belonged to a church, synagogue or mosque. By 2018, it was down to 50%. It continued dropping to 47% now with no indication that this trend will end.
Books & Literaturemalaprops.com

The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America (Hardcover)

Once again, Carol Anderson combines exhaustive research and captivating writing to engage us in a challenging and necessary conversation about racism in America. From the New York Times bestselling author of White Rage, an unflinching, critical new look at the Second Amendment--and how it has been engineered to deny the rights of African Americans since its inception.
TV & Videosnerdly.co.uk

‘Dinner in America’ VOD Review (Arrow Video)

Stars: Emily Skeggs, Kyle Gallner, Lea Thompson, Brian Andrus, Shelby Alayne Antel, Sophie Bolen, Gary Brunner, Nick Chinlund, Kristin Condon, Lena Drake | Written and Directed by Adam Carter Rehmeier. Written and directed by Adam Carter Rehmeier (The Bunny Game), Dinner in America is the tale of Patty (Emily Skeggs)...
Traveldreamwidth.org

wasn't very long ago we were wolfing down America (Reply)

On a whim, I went to Los Angeles last week. Well, it wasn't quite on a whim. I'd been daydreaming about a trip during much of the pandemic—I've made three good friends over the past year, and all of them happened to live in the city. And I hadn't visited California in nearly a decade, despite being quite fond of it (I don't know if it was living in Sacramento as a young kid or having family history in the area, but it's always felt weirdly like home to me, even though I have no desire to live there). So, when Alaska Airlines sent me an email a few days after my second vaccination shot offering ridiculously cheap fares from Chicago to LA, the serendipity seemed too strong to ignore. So I bought the fare, booked a convertible for the week (via Turo, because rental cars are insanely pricey right now), made plans with my friend Myra to stay with her, and a couple weeks later I was jetting across the country.
U.S. Politicsbitchute.com

PTPA (Episode # 99): America Situation Report

Pull the Pin Already (Episode # 99): America Situation Report [Sit-Rep]): Jim and Mike discuss various topics concerning specific situations in America today. PTPA talks about different topics from the Supreme Court Justice Breyer and his need to r…
Religiondreamwidth.org

Daily Reflection 5.28.21 (Reply)

Today, something completely different. An article by the Catholic Traditionalist blogger Steve Skojec has been floating around the internet for the last couple of days. This morning I finally sat down and read it. Skojec has spent his life in the Catholic Church, but now he's leaving. And he's furious:
Economyboomercafe.com

Boomer Voices: News isn’t what it used to be

So many things have gotten better in our lives as baby boomers. But if you look at where we are today, journalism isn’t one of them. BoomerCafé’s co-founder and executive editor Greg Dobbs was in the business in its heyday… but writes as a Boomer Voice that that day has come and gone.
Royalsdreamwidth.org

For incubi_abel (Reply)

Ozan walks briskly down the hallway, a smile on his lips. It had been months and months of fighting, with a funeral and a coronation in between. He'd grown used to the feeling of the crown on his brows, the sword in his hand, but it did not mean that he always enjoyed it. The cost had been great, but finally, finally...
Comicsdreamwidth.org

FAKE Fic: Unforgettable (Reply)

Summary: Dee picks Ryo up one evening for a very special date. Written For: Jae's Monthly Drabble Challenge 183 - Beneath, Bouquet, Brilliant. Disclaimer: I don’t own FAKE, or the characters. They belong to the wonderful Sanami Matoh. When Ryo answered his door to find Dee standing there holding a...
Religiondreamwidth.org

Sunday (Reply)

Sitting here half asleep, waiting for church to start. I'm the first one here. Got to bed on time last night.
Healthdreamwidth.org

Back to the grind. (Reply)

Yesterday was my 1st shift (retail cashier) back since I got the flu. I felt like I was gonna die & then I got over it. Thank goodness for cough suppressants & icy hot, because by end of shift I had a back spasm too. If it’s not one thing, it’s another. But I have today off, so it’s all good & my back is fine now, yay.
Worlddreamwidth.org

doctor who au (part 1/3) (Reply)

This is a blandly-revised copypaste from a private chat with chii2 that happened back in February. It was born from my unshakeable will to explain to her, a person who never saw doctor who, what I meant when I kept crying over the fact that ‘doctor who au is the most perfect jungdok au’.
House Rentdreamwidth.org

(no subject) (Reply)

Angel posted and it brought me back to my journal and I realized I only ever use it to vomit out thoughts during really shitty points in my life. And surprise surprise, I'm having a shitty time. My landlord decided to raise the rent. When we moved in 4 years...
U.S. Politicsdreamwidth.org

35 reasons to stay angry (Reply)

I haven't gotten around to posting about this yet because my initial take involved repeatedly copying and pasting the word "motherf***er" 35 times, but this is just another indication (out of an innumerable amount of previous examples) that the only thing Mitch McConnell is interested in is dying an incredibly rich bastard after being as much of an obstructionist tool in the Senate as possible before he goes.