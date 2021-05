In the backdrop of confusion and impending personal and social stressors, there is this friendly week, between the lunar and solar eclipses, which can give us the support that we need, and prepare us for the next cycle of balanced inner/outer growth. Epic astrologer Dane Rudyar calls this the process of individuation: If you are growing according to your own sovereign values, you will reap greater benefits of this week’s harmonious influences. This week we are recommending the playful Proad fragrances.