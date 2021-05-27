Press Release: Mayor Bowser Presents Fair Shot Budget Proposal

When the DC Child and Family Services Agency (CFSA) touts its supposed success in reducing the number of children in foster care, it fails to mention that it has accomplished this through a practice that jeopardizes the safety of DC’s abused and neglected children and tramples on their rights and those of their families. This practice, known as kinship diversion, occurs when a child welfare agency separates children from their parents without judicial oversight, informally places the children with relatives, and fails to license them as foster parents. Child and family advocates also refer to this practice as “hidden foster care,” since no one knows how many children live in these situations or what happens to them. Typically, once a child is placed in this way, the agency closes its case; leaves the children and family without financial support, services or other resources; and conducts no follow-up to ensure the safety or security of the child.