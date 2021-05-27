Cancel
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Presents Fair Shot Budget Proposal

By Press Release
Posted by 
The DC Line
The DC Line
 5 days ago

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser presented her Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) Budget and Financial Plan to the Council of the District of Columbia as part of the District’s annual budget process. The Fair Shot Budget makes significant investments to provide relief, recovery, and growth for residents and businesses across all eight wards, focusing on the pillars of an equitable recovery: access to safe and affordable housing, high-quality job training, healthy neighborhoods, academic acceleration and increased access to quality child care, programs to reduce gun violence, safe and accessible transportation options, and supports for businesses and residents hit hardest by the economic crisis of the past year and a half.

