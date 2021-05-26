Myanmar: The new IP department and its extended ‘soft-opening’ period
While the timeline for the ongoing ‘soft-opening’ of Myanmar’s new IP department (IPD) lacks clarity, the IPD has maintained continuity in its operations. The soft-opening period, which began on October 1 2020, was first announced by the Ministry of Commerce in Order No. 63/2020, dated August 28 2020. The order did not mention the closing date of the soft-opening period, but many were counting on the soft-opening period finishing after six months.www.managingip.com