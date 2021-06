It continues to be a really interesting time (always beware of the word “interesting”). Although Spring is in full bloom, vaccines are getting into arms, and there is the promise of things opening up to some kind of normalcy, there seems to be a pervasive lack of energy lingering. Perhaps that should not be a surprise. In a world where terms like “pandemic burnout” and “COVID fatigue” have become commonplace, of course that indicates we are tired. Tired of being locked down. Tired of misinformation. Tired of doing absolutely everything online. Tired of Netflix. Tired of deciding what to have for dinner. Tired of waiting and of boredom and of … of… of… just plain tired.