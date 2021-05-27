Cancel
The Panama Beat

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral America, a narrow, mountainous, and largely impoverished stretch of land spanning seven countries, is a surprising and underexposed Latin American musical hot zone. The region’s bizarre and tumultuous history has led to a fascinating mix of cultural influences – Spanish conquistadors, British pirates, and American banana companies have at one time or another vied for power. Add to this mix the presence of large indigenous enclaves, Anglo-Caribbean migrants, the Afro-Arawak Garifuna and Miskito peoples, and the many musical influences of the Caribbean, and you have the makings of a very interesting musical tapestry. Salsa and merengue, soca and calypso, reggae and reggaeton—it all comes together in Central America. In our program, we visit Panama, a little-known musical treasure trove. Here on the isthmus, music from around the Americas mixed together in a unique stew: American, Cuban, Colombian and Jamaican influences combine to form a highly complex and unique musical culture. We’ll hear interviews from Spanish reggae star Kafu Banton, Afro-Spanish linguist John Lipski, traditional Afro-Latino princess Marcia Rodriguez, dancehall youngbloods Los Rakas, and many more.

#Tourism#Americas#Spain#Central America#Latin American#Anglo Caribbean#Cuban#Colombian#Jamaican#Afro Latino#Fania Records#Spanish Conquistadors#British Pirates#Panamanian Politics#Reggae#Dancehall Youngbloods#Salsa#Garifuna#L A#American Banana Companies
