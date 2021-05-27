The Panama Beat

In a nutshell... we're all about fun vacations at sea and ashore! A Carnival cruise features day and nighttime entertainment like stage shows, musical performances, deck parties, casinos and more. (Like what? Like waterslides!) We invite our guests to come as they are, and we make everyone feel right at home with comfy staterooms, attentive service, casual and elegant dining, plus a variety of bars and gathering places indoors and out. Guests enjoy this unique experience against the backdrop of some of the world's most beautiful seaports. Our 26 ships operate 3- to 24-day voyages, departing from every coast in the U.S., as well as Canada, Puerto Rico and Barbados. While we're best known for Caribbean cruises, we sail to other exotic and amazing destinations like Mexico, Alaska, The Bahamas, Europe, Hawaii and the Far East. Additionally, Carnival Cruise Line Australia now has three ships, and offers cruises from Sydney and Melbourne to New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and Singapore. Carnival Cruise Line proudly supports important causes like St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.