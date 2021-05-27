Latest Things

2020 is infamous for many things. It probably won’t go down in history as being the year in which I discovered the work of Adrian Tchaikovsky, but in a year filled with darkness, his novels were pinpricks of light that kept me going. They also make handy house bricks. I’m not sure who the most prolific SFF writer is right now, but Tchaikovsky must be up there. He surely pays his word counter an awful lot of overtime. Of course, anybody who has watched Peter Jackson’s Hobbit films will know that longer doesn’t necessarily make for better. What is most impressive about Tchaikovsky’s work is not that there’s so much of it, but that the quality is so high. He’s back again this month with another sci-fi epic, Shards of Earth.