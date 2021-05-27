newsbreak-logo
Latest things on Dreamwidth Studios. This page shows you a sample of the most recently posted things that are available on the site. The feed is updated every minute or two. Also, new posts and comments won't show up until five (5) minutes after they are posted. Just in case they are accidentally posted public.

There Is No Such Thing As Impossible

On 20 July 1969, Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon. This was the first time in human history, mankind stepped foot on anything other than the Earth. There is no understating the importance of this piece of history. It marks the moment we shifted from being a one-planet species to one capable of travelling to other planetary bodies.
howsweeteats.com

Tuesday Things.

1. Last week I wondered if I will ever want to wear clothing with a zipper again. I mean, yes, I’m sure being nearly nine months pregnant plays into this but after a year of wearing nothing structured, I can’t imagine! Not saying I don’t want to dress up – I do and I will. But things with zippers and no give? Hmmmm. It’s a different world!
Movieshorrornews.net

The Thing by Florey

HOME News Film Reviews Books Articles Interviews Podcasts Culture. This Tuesday we will be releasing a brand new, officially licensed screen printed poster for John Carpenter’s The Thing by Florey and would be very grateful if you had the time to feature it on your site. Printed by Vahalla Studios,...
Technologydronedj.com

Internet-of-things

Licensed wireless data network specialist Ondas Holdings announced it has acquired enterprise drone maker American Robotics in a deal valued at $70.6 million. Ondas’s software-based wireless broadband capacities are intended to strengthen performance of American Robotics’ fully automated unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).
Public HealthDispatch

Things are awkward but that's not a bad thing

Am I talking too much? Am I not talking long enough? Did they know that was a joke?. After a year of very few social interactions outside of phone calls and Zooms, getting back to in-person social situations has me feeling awkward. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of us...
Video Gamespsu.com

Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Storm Ground Review (PS4) – A Welcoming, Well Designed Introduction To Warhammer And Tactical Warfare

Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Storm Ground PS4 review. It’s fair to say that we’ve perhaps never had quite so many Warhammer licensed titles as we do now. From the considered, tactical turn-based beats of Mordheim through to the immediate, Diablo style ultraviolence of the tiringly named Warhammer 40,000 Inquisitor – Martyr, PlayStation gamers have been given a broad spectrum of experiences to enjoy from Games Workshop’s hugely popular universe (and yes, we’re still waiting for that Warhammer 40K Space Marine sequel that we’ll never get).
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

Wraith : The Oblivion – Afterlife VR Review Quest 2

Why do I keep letting myself play horror games in VR? For those who do love horror games, if you haven’t grabbed a VR headset yet… you really need to as it must be the most intense way to experience horror games. The immersion (when done well) is just impossible to compete with on flat screen games.
Video Gamesbloody-disgusting.com

Grab ‘Little Nightmares’ For Free on Steam Until May 30th

Miss out on snagging Little Nightmares for free back in January? Bandai Namco and Tarsier Studios are giving you another chance. Be quick about it, though!. From now until May 30th, you can add Little Nightmares to your Steam library for free. It’s just the base game, but really, beggars can’t be choosers! If that doesn’t convince you, then perhaps our review will?
Comicsblocktoro.com

One Piece Chapter 1014 Read Online: How to the Read the Manga Series Legally for Free?

One Piece Chapter 1014will release in a few hours and most of the fans who are waiting to read the manga from the official sources. There is no need to worry as the latest One Piece manga chapters are totally free from the official sources and one must always read it legally. Here are more details on how to read online One Piece Chapter 1014 chapter for free from the legal and official sources.
Books & Literaturegeekdad.com

‘Shards of Earth’ by Adrain Tchaikovsky: A Book Review

2020 is infamous for many things. It probably won’t go down in history as being the year in which I discovered the work of Adrian Tchaikovsky, but in a year filled with darkness, his novels were pinpricks of light that kept me going. They also make handy house bricks. I’m not sure who the most prolific SFF writer is right now, but Tchaikovsky must be up there. He surely pays his word counter an awful lot of overtime. Of course, anybody who has watched Peter Jackson’s Hobbit films will know that longer doesn’t necessarily make for better. What is most impressive about Tchaikovsky’s work is not that there’s so much of it, but that the quality is so high. He’s back again this month with another sci-fi epic, Shards of Earth.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Hairpin turn for Samurai Warriors 5

Any player who has the Playstation 2 18 years ago inevitably knew the saga samurai warriors from Koei Tecmo. It is now back on Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on July 27, 2021. For the occasion, discover the interview with the producer Hisashi Koinuma performed by our colleagues from Playstation blog.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Genshin Impact Aether, Lumine and Venti Nendoroids Revealed at WonHobby 33

Good Smile Company was about the first three Genshin impact Nendoroids Aether, Lumine and Venti at Wonderful Hobby Life for You 33. The Aether and Lumine figures both appeared as unpainted prototypes. As for Venti, concept art of the character appeared. The first Genshin impact Nendoroids were announced on WonHobby...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Scarlet Nexus on PS5 and PS4: demo now available

Scarlet Nexus hits stores next June 25th. This is Bandai Namco’s new action title and will land in PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S y Xbox One. Last week, the game offered an exclusive demo for users of Microsoft consoles, and it is now available for PS5 and PS4 players as well. In it you can enjoy a wide playable section loaded with combats, in which you can choose any of the two protagonists of the title: Kasane Randall y Tsugumi Nazar.
Video Gamesgametyrant.com

Check Out The Gameplay Reveal For HOUSE OF ASHES

Last week, we got a teaser and details for the third installment to The Dark Pictures Anthology series. In that teaser, Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games stated that they had a full gameplay reveal coming for House of Ashes. Now, that gameplay video is here and shows off a full eight minutes of intense gameplay!
Video Gamesjetbrains.com

Rider for UE Public Preview Now Works With Unreal Engine 5

The Unreal Engine 5 Early Preview looks exciting, doesn’t it? We’re happy to help you to get the most out of it with Rider for Unreal Engine. We spent the last few days after the announcement polishing our support and fixing various glitches here and there, and now we are happy to say:
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Biomutant’s Open World and Inspirations Are Its Ultimate Downfall

“Biomutant is an open-world post-apocalyptic kung-fu fable. Basically, in terms of structure, it’s like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild I guess, but the feedback that we have been getting over the years is that it’s a strange weird good mix between Ratchet & Clank, Devil May Cry, Batman Arkham, yeah and a couple of other influences. So its truly an open world game, 8 by 8 kilometers filled with a lot of weird events and fun things to find.”
Video Gamestheouterhaven.net

Far Cry 6 Gameplay and Story reveal videos released

Ubisoft has shown off the first Far Cry 6 gameplay in a worldwide release video that was released today during a live stream. These videos, which you can watch below, show off the main character and some of the gameplay mechanics that you will experience in Far Cry 6. Far...
TV & Videosbutwhythopodcast.com

REVIEW: ‘Earth Defense Force: World Brothers’ Will Satisfy All Fans (PC)

The Earth Defense Force series has fans for a lot of different reasons. Some may enjoy its ridiculous weapons and massive scale of conflicts, while others appreciate the sometimes grueling difficulty and challenge best taken on with a few friends. Thankfully, Earth Defense Force: World Brothers has a little something for every type of Earth Defense Force fan.